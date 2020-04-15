New York to begin antibody testing for essential workers

New York State took an initial step on the long road back to normal life, introducing an antibody test to identify medical personnel and other essential workers who have already had the coronavirus and have some immunity, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Using a testing kit developed by the state’s Health Department, the program will run 2,000 of the tests a day, Cuomo said Wednesday at his daily virus briefing. Those who have the antibodies will be allowed to return to work earliest, because they no longer carry the virus and have developed resistance to it.

New York has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expedite approval of an antibody test that could test as many as 100,000 New Yorkers a day, Cuomo said.