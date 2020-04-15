New York to begin antibody testing for essential workers

New York State took an initial step on the long road back to normal life, introducing an antibody test to identify medical personnel and other essential workers who have already had the coronavirus and have some immunity, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Using a testing kit developed by the state’s Health Department, the program will run 2,000 of the tests a day, Cuomo said Wednesday at his daily virus briefing. Those who have the antibodies will be allowed to return to work earliest, because they no longer carry the virus and have developed resistance to it.
New York has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expedite approval of an antibody test that could test as many as 100,000 New Yorkers a day, Cuomo said.
Advertisement
Cuomo emphasized that wide-scale testing was vital to any plan to reopen schools and businesses and that the states can’t afford to do such testing without help from the federal government.
In the meantime, normal life will be a relative term in New York for the foreseeable future: Cuomo said he would sign an executive order requiring New Yorkers to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth in public until further notice.
The order will take effect at the end of the week, Cuomo said. There won’t be a penalty for noncompliance at first, but if people aren’t following the order, he said, he will authorize a fine that would be enforced by local governments.
New York’s recorded 752 virus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, the 12th consecutive day with more than 500 fatalities. The overall death toll is nearly 11,586. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and intubations were down.