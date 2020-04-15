Trump says new infections hit plateau in some parts of U.S.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 620,000 people in the U.S., leaving more than 27,000 dead. Strict social-distancing practices have curbed the spread of the illness but have also crushed the economy, the central pillar of Trump’s re-election campaign.

“The battle continues, but the data suggests that nationwide, we have passed the peak on new cases,” Trump said Wednesday in a Rose Garden press conference. “These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country, which we’ll be announcing -- we’re going to be talking about that tomorrow.”

President Donald Trump said he will announce on Thursday guidelines to relax stay-at-home rules, citing signs that the coronavirus is plateauing in parts of the country.

The president has been anxious to end the guidelines and return the country to normal. Earlier Wednesday, Trump spoke with more than 200 leaders from nearly every corner of the U.S. economy in four calls to seek input on reopening the country.

Deborah Birx, one of the top public-health experts on the White House coronavirus task force, backed the president’s claim that social-distancing practices have helped, but stressed caution.

“We see as a country, we’re improving. We see as metro areas, we’re improving. We see as communities, as counties and as states, we’re improving,” Birx said at the press conference. “But that also still requires everyone to continue to social distance.”

No Parties

“To all of you that are out there that would like to join together and just have that dinner party for 20, don’t do it yet,” Birx added.

On Tuesday, Trump backed away from an earlier claim that he has “ultimate authority” to reopen the country after broad criticism from legal scholars and governors, including New York’s Andrew Cuomo, who warned of “a constitutional crisis like you haven’t seen in decades” if the president sought to lift social-distancing requirements over states’ objections.

The 10th Amendment to the Constitution reserves for states all powers that aren’t specifically granted to the federal government.

“They know when it’s time to open, and we don’t want to put pressure on anybody,” Trump said Tuesday at a White House briefing. “I’m not going to put any pressure on any governor to open.”

Trump said he’ll hold a teleconference with governors on Thursday. In his Tuesday briefing he predicted they will be “very, very respectful of the presidency.” When asked if he would withhold federal aid from states that don’t abide by his suggestions for a reopening strategy, Trump said he wasn’t making a threat and predicted state leaders “will listen” to his advice and requests.

Earlier Wednesday, Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, said on KCBD News that, “It is time for Texans to go back to work.”