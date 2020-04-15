What will the stimulus money mean for you?

Starting this week, most American households will receive a check from the federal government - $1,200 for most adults, $500 per child - designed to stimulate the economy during the coronavirus crisis and to help people who’ve lost jobs and income survive financially. At an estimated $290 billion, it’s the largest such program in United States history.

What will that money mean for you? What do you plan to do with it? Please share your thoughts below.

Any information you provide is greatly appreciated. A reporter may be in touch.