With ‘nowhere to go,’ a reader’s new Honda sits in the driveway

My old Volvo was failing. We decided to buy a used Honda. We finalized the sale of the car at the dealership on the 18th of March just as everything broke loose, so to speak. I drove my shiny new (to me) car home. I parked first in the driveway with my husband’s car behind mine. I needed to go to the grocer’s and as it was raining, I did not want to juggle cars so I drove my husband’s car. Today is the 4th of April. I have not driven my new car since returning from the dealership ...17 days ... nor have I been out. Nowhere to go, nothing to do, no one to see!

MARY JANE QUINN, READING