Three easy vinaigrettes and 15 ideas for what to use them on

After years of arguing about how to make the best vinaigrette—the proper ratio of oil to vinegar, the best choice of emulsifier, even whether salad dressings should be emulsified at all—we finally started looking for answers beyond Europe. An herb-laced green goddess dressing, originally made at San Francisco’s Palace Hotel, gets lightened with silky tofu as the base. Asian pantry mainstays miso and fresh ginger are combined with Dijon mustard and honey, while chopped walnuts add richness and body. And Iranian sekanjabin , a blend of cider vinegar, honey, and mint, inspires a sweet-and-sour topping for rich roasted vegetables.

Green Goddess Tofu Dressing

Makes about 1½ cups

Any number of herbs are delicious in this dressing; we like parsley’s clean background, the mellow allium note from chives, and tarragon’s distinctive licorice flavor. Dried tarragon doesn’t work in this recipe; if fresh tarragon isn’t available, substitute 3 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill or basil.

Lemon zest adds a hit of citrus, but lemon juice is too sharp. Instead, opt for sweet-tart white balsamic vinegar. We prefer the more neutral flavor of shelf-stable tofu—found in the Asian foods aisle—over its refrigerated counterpart.

While the dressing can be served right away, we like to let the flavors meld for at least an hour in the refrigerator. It keeps for up to 4 days.

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1 small garlic clove, chopped

8 ounces (1 cup) drained silken tofu

¾ cup lightly packed flat-leaf parsley leaves

⅓ cup coarsely chopped fresh chives

¼ cup grape-seed or other neutral oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

1½ teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 anchovy fillet

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

In a blender, combine all ingredients. Blend until the dressing is smooth and uniformly pale green, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Suggested Uses:

1. On chopped chicken salad with bacon, avocado, and tomatoes.

2. As a dressing for fusilli pasta salad with grilled zucchini, summer squash, olives, and cherry tomatoes.

3. Drizzled on sliced tomatoes.

4. As a sauce on broiled or grilled fish.

5. To top a bibb lettuce salad with radishes, blanched asparagus, and sieved hard-boiled eggs.

Miso-Ginger Dressing

Makes about 1 cup

Miso-Ginger Dressing. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

The creamy texture and mild, sweet-salty flavor of white miso, also called shiro miso, work best for this dressing. Walnuts give it richness and body. If the dressing becomes too thick after being refrigerated, gradually whisk in water to thin it.

The walnuts shouldn’t be toasted. They provide texture, but their flavor should be subtle—toasting makes them too assertive.

⅓ cup walnuts

⅓ cup white miso

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus ¼ cup lemon juice (1 to 2 lemons)

¼ cup water

1-ounce piece fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon ground white pepper

½ cup grape-seed or other neutral oil

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the oil. Blend until the walnuts are finely ground and the dressing is smooth, about 1 minute. Add the oil and blend until emulsified, about 30 seconds.

Suggested uses:

1. On a chopped salad prepared with romaine, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, radishes, red onion, and mint.

2. To top radicchio, endive, and arugula salad with roasted beets and toasted chopped walnuts.

3. Drizzled on sautéed steamed greens, such as spinach, kale, chard, or bok choy.

4. Tossed with or drizzled on blanched vegetables, especially green beans, asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots.

5. As a sauce for poached white fish fillets or salmon.

Sweet-and-Sour Mint Dressing (Sekanjabin)

Makes about ½ cup

Sweet-and-Sour Mint Dressing (Sekanjabin). Connie Miller of CB Creatives

We like unfiltered cider vinegars in this recipe. And we love the dressing on cold roasted vegetables.

It’s best not to use a distinctively flavored honey, such as orange blossom or buckwheat. The flavor will overpower the delicate mint.

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons cider vinegar

½ cup clover honey

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ounce fresh mint, leaves and stems

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine ½ cup vinegar, the honey, and salt. Simmer until large bubbles appear and the mixture reduces to about ½ cup, about 7 minutes. Off heat, add the mint, pushing it into the syrup. Let cool to room temperature. Strain into a bowl, pressing the solids. Stir in the remaining vinegar. Cool. Refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Suggested uses:

1. On pan-seared broccoli rabe with ground fennel seed, chili flakes, and black pepper.

2. As a dressing for shredded chicken salad with sliced cucumbers, grated carrots, and thinly sliced red cabbage.

3. To top broiled eggplant with chili-garlic sauce and cilantro.

4. On roasted cauliflower with curry powder, ground cumin, and mint leaves.

5. Tossed with rice salad (or wild rice) with chopped toasted almonds, diced celery, and peas.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.