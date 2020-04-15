25 Newton residents with coronavirus have died, mayor reports

“The losses in our community continue to feel like a punch in the gut and our thoughts are with our Newton families during this time of grief,” Fuller said. “The prevention steps we are taking as individuals and as a community remain very important.”

Last week, Fuller reported 12 Newton residents had died as of April 8 .

Twenty-five Newton residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement Wednesday, more than double the number from a week earlier.

Fuller’s report came after Benchmark Senior Living, which operates The Falls at Cordingly Dam, an assisted living facility in Newton, said Monday that 14 of the facility’s residents have died of complications linked to the coronavirus, while 32 other residents and 24 workers tested positive.

The number of people with positive cases of COVID-19 has also grown by 104 since last week, from 256 as of April 8 to 360 by Tuesday, according to Fuller. Among residents with the virus, 43 percent are living in long-term care or assisted living facilities in Newton, she said.

Fuller said she strongly urged residents to continue with stringent physical distancing practices in their daily lives.

“And, please know, that each of us has the critical role of helping reduce the transmission through physical distancing, washing hands frequently, and wearing face coverings when we cannot physically distance,” Fuller said.

Robert Weisman, Travis Andersen, and Shelley Murphy of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.