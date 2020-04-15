Deadly home fire in Nantucket ruled an accident

A house fire that killed a 27-year-old man on Easter Sunday has been ruled accidental, but the cause cannot be determined, the state fire marshal’s office announced Wednesday.
“There was nothing to suggest the fire was intentionally set,” officials said in a statement.
The fire began in the living room of the home at 33 Old South Road where the victim, James Nicholas lived, according to the statement.
Several electronic appliances were plugged into a console near where the fire started and evidence of smoking materials were found, the statement said.
There were no working smoke or carbon monoxide detectors in the home. Property damage was estimated at $390,000.
Advertisement
A police officer on patrol discovered the fire around 2:22 a.m., according to a statement from the fire department Sunday. Officers were able to remove Nicholas from the building, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This Easter Sunday fire is a tragedy for the family and for all of Nantucket. I offer my deepest condolences,” Fire Chief Stephen Murphy said in the statement. “I would ask everyone on the island to make sure they have working smoke alarms on every floor of their home.”