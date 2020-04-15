Forget April showers — we may get some April snow

On Friday another smaller weather system will quickly move just south of New England at the same time chilly air will be banked to the north. Most of the storm system’s precipitation is going to fall in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday or at night.

After a nice Wednesday afternoon another weak weather system will approach overnight and perhaps bring a couple of showers of rain or snow early Thursday morning. This is not a well-organized system and won’t produce much precipitation of any type.

Highs Friday will stay under 50 for much of New England. NOAA

At this point it looks like inland areas will see some snow overnight and early Saturday, but whether or not it accumulates on the grassy surfaces is still up in the air.

Records show no measurable snow in Boston this late in the season in this century. It would be highly unlikely that Logan Airport sees measurable snow, although that is certainly not impossible. Back in 1987, there was a very late April storm and while Boston saw just over 3 inches of snow, areas of Worcester County saw over a foot.

Indeed, it’s much easier for snow to accumulate in the hillier terrain west of Routes 128 and 495 than it is in coastal areas this time of the year. According to NOAA data below, even Worcester hasn’t seen over an inch of snow this late in decades.

This doesn’t look like a major issue but psychologically, falling snow this late in the season when we’re all confined to our homes and trying to take advantage of any nice weather is a unappreciated.

Snow in the second half of April is quite uncommon. NOAA

Whatever happens on Saturday, we will see clearing skies develop and the weather improving. Any snow that falls will melt quickly Saturday if it has accumulated. Highs and lows are moving quickly so the clearing that develops Saturday will last into Sunday, but late in the day Sunday there’s a good chance we see more clouds and a few showers by Sunday night.

It appears that there will be a moderating trend in temperature to start next week. As long as this part of the forecast holds, readings will get back to or slightly above-average for the third week of April. Let’s hope this upcoming weather system is the last time we’ll have to deal with the chance of snow this spring.