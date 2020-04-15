Seven more deaths, 278 more positive cases of coronavirus in R.I., as Governor Raimondo announces initiative on nursing homes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- As Governor Gina M. Raimondo debuted a new COVID-19 data tracker, to be updated daily to show cases, fatalities, negative tests and hospitalizations, there was no missing the graph on the right, showing a line veering sharply upward.

That shows the dramatic increase in the number of people tested for coronavirus, spiking when the state opened drive-through test sites and CVS opened rapid-response testing outside Twin River Casino. As of Tuesday, more than 25,000 people had been tested.

Seven more Rhode Islanders died and 278 more tested positive, according to the state Department of Health. That brings the death toll to 87 and 3,529 residents who have tested positive since the first cases were detected in Rhode Island on March 1.