Seven more deaths, 278 more positive cases of coronavirus in R.I., as Governor Raimondo announces initiative on nursing homes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- As Governor Gina M. Raimondo debuted a new COVID-19 data tracker, to be updated daily to show cases, fatalities, negative tests and hospitalizations, there was no missing the graph on the right, showing a line veering sharply upward.
That shows the dramatic increase in the number of people tested for coronavirus, spiking when the state opened drive-through test sites and CVS opened rapid-response testing outside Twin River Casino. As of Tuesday, more than 25,000 people had been tested.
Seven more Rhode Islanders died and 278 more tested positive, according to the state Department of Health. That brings the death toll to 87 and 3,529 residents who have tested positive since the first cases were detected in Rhode Island on March 1.
There are 229 people hospitalized and 54 in the ICU, including 44 who are on ventilators, according to the Health Department.
Raimondo and Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are expected to speak about a new initiative with nursing homes. Most of the 87 fatalities from COVID-19 have been associated with nursing homes in Rhode Island.
Other announcements:
* There are 6,000 Rhode Islanders in quarantine. For frontline health care workers, RIHavens.com connects people who need a safe place to quarantine with hotels that offer rooms at a lower rate.
* Raimondo also announced that the Wyndham hotel in Warwick has 200 beds for homeless and housing insecure.
* The University of Rhode Island dining services has a partnership with senior centers to deliver meals to seniors all around the state.
