How do you escape an abuser in a pandemic?

What seemed impossible then looks even more so now, when just leaving home carries the risk of life-threatening illness. And when abusers are home all day, every day, making it hard to call for help, let alone make a plan to leave.

It’s hard enough at the best of times, to reach out to a stranger who could help you, and to trust them with your escape; to decide, after your abuser has spent months or years convincing you you’re worthless, that you can make a life without them; to gather up your kids, vital documents, and the possessions you need to start over without being found out; to move to a shelter at an address that, for everyone’s safety, must remain secret.

Calls to Safelink, the statewide hotline for domestic violence victims run by the advocacy group Casa Myrna, have dropped by about 15 percent, said CEO Stephanie Brown. Brown and every other advocate knows that’s not because abuse is down — not when abusers and their victims are together 24-7, with financial and other stresses piling up with every passing day.

Those who do manage to call feel more isolated than ever, more cut off from friends and family; they need longer on the line. Calls that might have lasted 30 minutes before can stretch to three hours now, she said. More of the women who call are reporting sexual assaults by their abusers, said Camila Rojas Pagan, who manages services at Casa Myrna for women who are trying to escape.

“As sick as it is, sexual assault might be a more quiet form of abuse," Rojas Pagan said. “It is less likely to cause people to scream, especially if there are kids in the home. So neighbors won’t call the cops.”

Hardly anybody managed to escape in the pandemic’s first couple of weeks, when the world outside seemed almost as terrifying as the familiar tortures at home, Brown said. But, Casa Myrna has brought five survivors and their children to safety this week, so far.

What did it take? One woman Rojas Pagan relocated called while her abuser was sitting in a room down the hall. She said she couldn’t stand it any more, that she was walking on eggshells in a vain effort to avoid being beaten. Usually, getting her out would mean face-to-face meetings at a supermarket or health center to build trust and make a plan. Now, the woman had to take a leap of faith, trusting a person she’d never met to take her to safety. The woman pulled together her small children and two small bags and, on one of her partner’s rare absences from the house, got into a taxi sent by Rojas Pagan.

In ordinary times, getting out brings its own set of terrors. The newly free must build lives and connections, sometimes from scratch. They must make a temporary home for their children and move toward a permanent one. They must ride out moments of regret, in which some will feel the urge to return to their awful but familiar situations.

How do you do all of that when you can’t go grocery shopping safely, or see doctors, or a therapist? In the shelters Casa Myrna runs, survivors usually find support within their new homes. But the pandemic means survivors must distance from each other, too. Brown has rented single dwellings for the newly escaped survivors, and moved some of the residents at Casa Myrna’s shelters into them, too.

Advocates like Rojas Pagan, with families of their own, risk trips to deliver groceries, diapers, and moral support to keep survivors afloat. But there’s no getting around the extra isolation newly escaped abuse victims are feeling right now.

“It leaves more time for thinking about everything, or just feeling alone,” she said. Or worrying about getting the virus.

But as much as Rojas Pagan worries about all that, it’s something worse that keeps her awake at night.

“A lot of times, survivors call us with a sense of hopelessness, but I also fear an abuser feeling like that,” she said. “Feeling hopeless, even suicidal, at a time when finances are an issue, and they’re all locked up in a house, anything can make them snap.”

She braces for news of a victim she couldn’t get out.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual assault or domestic violence, call the SafeLink Statewide Hotline: 1-877-785-2020; TTY: 1-877-521-2601

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.