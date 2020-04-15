Maine coronavirus deaths jump to 24, cases rise to 770

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported four deaths and 36 coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 24 and the case count to 770.
Five of Maine’s 16 counties have reported coronavirus-related deaths. Fourteen have occurred in Cumberland, the most of any county so far. York has reported four deaths, followed by Kennebec with three, Waldo with two, and Androscoggin with one.
In an effort to protect staff and visitors, Baxter State Park announced that the park will be closed to “camping, vehicular access, and travel above treeline until further notice," officials announced in a letter Tuesday. The park plans to reopen July 1. Acadia National Park has also closed all park roads, facilities, campgrounds, visitor centers, and services until further notice.
The steady increase in cases and deaths comes a day after Governor Janet Mills announced a 30-day extension on the state of emergency, which was set to expire Wednesday.
“I sure wish that this proclamation were not necessary, but the continued spread of this deadly virus demands our sustained response,” Mills said at a press conference Tuesday.
Mills said that although the proclamation does not extend the stay-at-home order, which is set to expire at the end of the month, it does give her the power to extend the stay-at-home order if deemed necessary.
Cumberland has reported the most confirmed cases, 339, throughout the state, officials said. York trails with 156 cases, and Kennebec has 93 cases.
Of the state’s total cases, 305 patients have recovered, officials said. Patients who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness total 126.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.