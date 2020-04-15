Maine coronavirus deaths jump to 24, cases rise to 770

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported four deaths and 36 coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the statewide death toll to 24 and the case count to 770.

Five of Maine’s 16 counties have reported coronavirus-related deaths. Fourteen have occurred in Cumberland, the most of any county so far. York has reported four deaths, followed by Kennebec with three, Waldo with two, and Androscoggin with one.

In an effort to protect staff and visitors, Baxter State Park announced that the park will be closed to “camping, vehicular access, and travel above treeline until further notice," officials announced in a letter Tuesday. The park plans to reopen July 1. Acadia National Park has also closed all park roads, facilities, campgrounds, visitor centers, and services until further notice.