Mayor Walsh asks residents to stand as ‘one Boston unified forever’ on anniversary of Marathon bombings

“While you practice social distancing, we’re also encouraging you to take time for personal reflection and for spreading kindness,” Walsh said in the video clip. “I will be proclaiming April 15, 2020 a citywide day of reflection, prayer, and unity.”

In a statement and accompanying video message Tuesday, Walsh said he was proclaiming this year’s One Boston Day as a time of reflection, prayer, and unity, to honor both the victims of the 2013 bombings as well as the many people affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh is calling on city residents to mark One Boston Day, Wednesday’s annual observance of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, by acting as “one Boston, unified forever."

He said city officials will be sharing opportunities for residents to connect online with the city’s interfaith community, secular organizations, and arts groups, so people can share “meaningful time” with one another during the continued period of social distancing to combat the virus.

“We’re also calling on everyone to spread good will through acts of kindness you can safely do from home,” Walsh said. “We’ll be sharing lots of ideas for things you can do over the next day or so.”

The mayor also asked city residents to share their reflections online using the hashtag #OneBostonDay.

“Help us make this One Boston Day the most powerful one yet,” Walsh said. “Help us show what our city stands for. Help us get through this difficult time together as one Boston, unified forever.”

Walsh was scheduled to hold a briefing with reporters at noon Wednesday.

The April 15, 2013 bombings injured more than 260 people and claimed the lives of 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 8-year-old Martin Richard.

The bombers also killed MIT Police Officer Sean Collier while they were at large. And Boston police Officer Dennis Simmons died in 2014 from complications stemming from injuries he sustained during a shootout with the assailants the year before.

As part of One Boston Day this year, the Martin Richard Foundation and the nonprofit Sailing Heals will provide 350 meals to overnight shift workers at North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Sailing Heals said Tuesday via Facebook.

Bill Richard, Martin’s father, told WHDH-TV that as “we dug a little deeper we found that there’s a pretty significant overnight shift that’s not getting the same attention as the day workers, so we found a need and we’re doing out best to fill it.”

In a related development, a moving YouTube video appeared Tuesday featuring several marathon bombing survivors who thanked first responders for once again performing acts of bravery and sacrifice, this time in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To our first responders, you are risking your own health as you respond to our calls for help,” said Roseann Sdoia Materia in the video, entitled “A Message of Gratitude from Boston Marathon Survivors.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.