For Newton Nomadic Theater’s Jerry Reilly, the show must (virtually) go on

“No Exit” was officially canceled on March 11. On Friday, March 13, Reilly met with the cast to discuss taping a performance of the play to put online. According to Reilly, all five members of the cast were on board with the proposition. At the time of the meeting, large gatherings were no longer taking place, but “social distancing” hadn’t begun to take effect either. By Monday, March 16, the COVID-19 situation had evolved so much that the cast no longer felt comfortable meeting to film.

Instead, March 7 marked the last showing of the production, as well as the Theater’s transition to virtual programming as a result of COVID-19.

Jerry Reilly thought that he would have a full schedule through March 29. As a founder of the Newton Nomadic Theater, he planned on running and attending the theater’s adaptation of “No Exit” every weekend through that date.

“On Monday before I contacted the camera crew, I emailed the actors once again and I said, 'are you sure you're all okay with this?' And all of them on Monday said, 'you know what, I don't think so,’” Reilly said. “It was just interesting that that all happened, how it all unfolded over those three, four, five days. At that point, that was the end of live shows.”

Those few days marked the end of “No Exit,” but the beginning of Newton Nomadic Theater’s foray into the world of virtual storytelling and theater. However, Reilly’s first order of business was to try to cover not only the money that the Theater was expected to lose, but also the actors of “No Exit” as a result of the cancellation.

“We put out a call to our audience and a tremendous number of people who had bought tickets for the canceled shows donated the tickets back to the theater. Our aim was to pay off the actors for the shows that got canceled,” said Reilly. “In about a week we pretty much paid everybody off, paid off our own debt, we were just immensely relieved by that. The actors were just thrilled. They didn’t expect this to happen.”

Reilly said that after the outpouring of support from their audience, the Theater decided that online programming was in order. So far, the theater has hosted a story slam that included a cameo from Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, a poetry reading, and a virtual performance of the play “Love Letters” given by Boston based actors Paula Plum and Richard Snee. A talent show, dubbed the “Lunatic Talent Jamboree,” is lined up for next Saturday.

The livestream of “Love Letters” was not without an array of technical issues, including error messages and a livestream of Reilly himself, who was not aware he was being recorded. He eventually located the problem, turned off his screen and the show ran smoothly from there on out. A clean recording of the performance is now available on the theater’s website and Facebook page.

Reilly said that he was particularly excited to recruit Plum and Snee, whom he referred to as “two of the best known actors in Boston.”

“Ordinarily we would never be able to have them in our theater, because they're Equity actors and in a professional actors union and we're a non Equity theater,” said Reilly. “But because of the special circumstances, they were delighted to.”

Newton Nomadic Theater’s virtual content is produced on Zoom and streamed by audiences via Facebook Live. Reilly said that for their first event, the story slam, there were about 1000 viewers who tuned in to watch.

“Theater is different from watching a movie in theaters or seeing a movie in your living room,” said Reilly. “They're watching [our programming] together and people are commenting back and forth and that aspect of you feeling like you’re not alone in your living room, you're sharing something with a bunch of people, it's really important in general, it's important to us.”

For more information on the Newton Nomadic Theater and their virtual programming, visit www.newtonnomadictheater.org.

Zoe Allen can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.