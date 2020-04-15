NewtonTogether event planned for Patriots Day

“Let’s stay connected as a community in the face of COVID-19!” the statement said.

#NewtonTogether is a celebration of city residents on April 20, when they are encouraged to make homemade signs and display them in their windows, according to a statement from the city posted to Newton’s Facebook page.

Runners competing in the Boston Marathon won’t charge Heartbreak Hill this spring, but Newton residents are banding together in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic this Patriots Day.

Normally, Newton has a very different celebration on its hands for Patriots Day: the running of the Boston Marathon. The road race courses through town and beginning around Mile 17, up, then down, the slopes of Newton’s four hills -- including Heartbreak Hill.

But officials last month postponed the race until Sept. 14 -- the first time in its 124-year history -- over fears that the event would help the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Charlie Baker has said he’ll seek to make the day a state holiday, while Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the fall marathon is meant to be “the cornerstone of a campaign to help local businesses recover from this entire episode.”

So instead of Newton residents cheering on runners later this April, they’ll be asked to support one another: On Facebook, the city posted some examples of signs as part of a flyer -- colorful, hand-drawn messages of goodwill during a troubling time.

“Get creative and share the incredible joy, strength, and resiliency of Newton. Just because we can’t gather for the Marathon this year, doesn’t mean we can’t connect! Post your creations below and tag #NewtonTogether!” the city said on Facebook.

