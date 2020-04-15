N.H. attorney general says police use of deadly force in Manchester standoff that ended with three suspects dead was justified

The incident at the Quality Inn, which forced the shutdown of a large part of the state’s largest city as a safety precaution, lasted so long that the SWAT team from the Manchester Police force had to be relieved by the specially trained officers from the Nashua police during the standoff.

Police were justified in using deadly force during the hours-long standoff at a Manchester, N.H., hotel in March 2019 that ended with an armed suspect shot to death and a couple who fired more than 30 shots at law enforcement dead from hypothermia and illegal drugs, the state’s attorney general said.

In an 84-page report that included releasing a body camera video from a Manchester police officer, dash camera video from a free-lance photographer and text messages from one of the deceased, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald concluded the death of 51-year-old William Marshall was a justified use of deadly force of an armed suspect who had opened fire first on law enforcement.

Marshall was struck by at least four bullets fired by law enforcement and then lay on the ground outside the hotel until Manchester police were able to extract him in their armored vehicle. Marshall, 51 and a convicted felon, was pronounced dead at a Manchester hospital.

"Mr. Marshall demonstrated no intention of complying with officers’ commands to drop his weapon after he exited the hotel room through the smashed out window,'' MacDonald wrote. "After Mr. Marshall fired one round that night, he scrambled out the window, and turned his loaded gun toward the officers who were telling him, “Police! Don’t move!”

At that point, Manchester Police Detective Cliff Ellston and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Jean Drouin fired a total of 13 shots at Marshall who had rented a room with close friends and drug suppliers, 26-year-old Christian St. Cyr and his 21-year-old wife, Brandie St. Cyr. (Brandie St. Cyr was initially identified as Brandie Tarantino because authorities were unaware the couple married.)

In the wake of Marshall’s shooting, the St. Cyrs then launched a 14.5 hour standoff during which they fired at least 32 shots at police, refused repeated requests to surrender and brushed off 32 less than lethal munitions, including being hit with a high pressure fire hose. Police fired two shots at the couple and missed, the investigation found.

When police were finally able to enter the hotel room, they found Brandie St. Cyr hypothermic and deceased and incoherent unconscious Cyr who had been hit seven times in his extremities by tear gas canisters also known as "ferret rounds'' the investigation found.

Autopsies found they each had “extremely high levels” of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine in their systems, the state’s medical examiner found.

“Law enforcement officers tried every option to persuade Mr. St. Cyr and Mrs. St. Cyr to surrender peacefully,” MacDonald concluded. “Instead, both those individuals chose to continue shooting at police and stay barricaded in the dangerous environment that they created for fourteen and a half hours. Their own choices and actions served as the primary reason for their deaths.”

Investigators obtained text messages Christian St. Cyr exchanged with a close friend during the standoff.

“Were surrounded at the hotel. Were dead,'' he texted. Marshall “ran out with a gun and got shot...I will shoot it out with the cops tell them that...I want more time with my wife before I die or give ion" [in].

In the hotel room, police found 43.48 grams of fentanyl, $1,300 cash, a plastic bag with 20 gauge shotgun shells (a shotgun was recovered from a stolen car the couple was driving) drug paraphernalia six cell phones, several laptop computers, and multiple scales.

Police also found a black 9mm Glock handgun and an empty magazine for the pistol and a black and gray 9mm Canik handgun loaded with two bullets.





