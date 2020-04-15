R.I. wants you to make some wild bets during the coronavirus crisis

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I highly recommend the Jasiel Correia documentary on Quibi. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island now has 3,251 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 80 residents have died. There were 213 people in the hospital as of Tuesday, and 49 were in intensive care. Every city and town in the state now has at least one resident who has tested positive.

The NCAA Tournament was canceled. The NBA season is on hold. And opening day for Major League Baseball remains a question mark. It’s safe to say that the coronavirus has ruined one of the best parts of the sports calendar.

But not even a global pandemic can stop Rhode Island’s sportsbook from taking bets.

People who have signed up for the state’s sports betting app received an e-mail Wednesday reminding them of an action-packed week that includes Nicaraguan professional soccer, Belarusian soccer, and table tennis in Russia.

Yes, you read that right. And from what I can tell, an Ivan Pandur upset of Vasily Shirshov in Moscow would be roughly equivalent to a 16-seed defeating a 1-seed in college basketball.

But wait, there’s more.

The sportsbook is also taking bets on the Super Basketball League in Taiwan (which plays in small gyms in front of no fans). For the record, there appears to be a lot of value in the Yulon Dinos on Thursday.

While parlaying a few soccer matches in Tajikistan may not be the ideal way to kill a weekend indoors, the state could probably use your money. Rhode Island loses close to $1 million a day from Twin River’s two casinos being closed, and it remains unclear when those facilities will reopen. Gambling is the state’s third-largest source of revenue.

Sports betting accounts for only a tiny portion Rhode Island’s revenue, but March, April, and June were all million-dollar months for the state during the 2019 fiscal year.

