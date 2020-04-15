South End residents warned of discolored tap water after water main break floods area

South End residents are being warned that tap water may be discolored Wednesday as city crews repair a water main break that flooded Harrison Avenue and some adjacent areas, collapsing parts of the street and submerging some parked cars, according to city agencies
The leak began at 9:18 p.m. near 500 Harrison Ave. and quickly flooded the area. The broken 30-inch water main has since been shut off, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and the Boston Fire Department.
The commission tweeted early Wednesday that crews were working to restore service to residents, but that some may see discolored water as they turn on their taps. Residents are being urged to let the water run until it clears up.
Update: The water main has been shut down. Residents’ services should return soon.Residents experiencing discolored water, we have been flushing areas. Run the tap a water should clear.— BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) April 15, 2020
According to a tweet from the Fire Department the flood of water caused significant damage in the neighborhood.
“The street has buckled, there are multiple cars under water,” the department wrote. The tweet included dramatic photos of cars and SUVs in standing water, some submerged to the hood or roof.
@BostonFire Chief Neal Mullane gave update to the media. All companies have been released and @bostonpolice have road blocked so utility companies can continue to work. Thank you to @BostonSparks for keeping companies nourished & hydrated to keep Boston safe. pic.twitter.com/c43GRSUAdu— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 15, 2020
Flood at & south of Harrison in the South End ballpark > 4’ deep; Thayer, Albany & Randolph bound it & remain dry. @stacos pic.twitter.com/XMv08wYKgF— Jason G. Mahoney (@jgmahoney) April 15, 2020
Boston police were also on the scene Tuesday night, a spokesman said. Officers responded to a report of a water main break near the intersection of Washington and Perry streets at 9:24 p.m., said Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.
