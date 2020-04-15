fb-pixel

South End residents warned of discolored tap water after water main break floods area

By John R. Ellement and Jeremy C. Fox Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent,Updated April 15, 2020, an hour ago
Crews worked to repair a water main break that flooded parts of Harrison Avenue Tuesday night.
BOSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

South End residents are being warned that tap water may be discolored Wednesday as city crews repair a water main break that flooded Harrison Avenue and some adjacent areas, collapsing parts of the street and submerging some parked cars, according to city agencies

The leak began at 9:18 p.m. near 500 Harrison Ave. and quickly flooded the area. The broken 30-inch water main has since been shut off, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and the Boston Fire Department.

The commission tweeted early Wednesday that crews were working to restore service to residents, but that some may see discolored water as they turn on their taps. Residents are being urged to let the water run until it clears up.

According to a tweet from the Fire Department the flood of water caused significant damage in the neighborhood.

“The street has buckled, there are multiple cars under water,” the department wrote. The tweet included dramatic photos of cars and SUVs in standing water, some submerged to the hood or roof.

Boston police were also on the scene Tuesday night, a spokesman said. Officers responded to a report of a water main break near the intersection of Washington and Perry streets at 9:24 p.m., said Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.



