South End residents warned of discolored tap water after water main break floods area

South End residents are being warned that tap water may be discolored Wednesday as city crews repair a water main break that flooded Harrison Avenue and some adjacent areas, collapsing parts of the street and submerging some parked cars, according to city agencies

The leak began at 9:18 p.m. near 500 Harrison Ave. and quickly flooded the area. The broken 30-inch water main has since been shut off, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and the Boston Fire Department.

The commission tweeted early Wednesday that crews were working to restore service to residents, but that some may see discolored water as they turn on their taps. Residents are being urged to let the water run until it clears up.