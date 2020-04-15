Teenage girl shot and killed in Dorchester

“What you have here is an active crime scene,” Gross said at a press briefing broadcast by WCVB-TV.

A gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting on Topliff Street and a person of interest has been identified, Gross told reporters at the scene.

A teenage girl was shot and killed in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Police investigators could be seen investigating the crime scene established on Topliff Street. The shooting was reported to police at 3:37 p.m. said Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.

The victim, believed to be in her late teens, was already dead when emergency workers arrived, Gross said.

Gross thanked residents who quickly called 911 to report the shooting.

“If they did not call 911 we would not have been here in a timely manner to recover a gun and identify a person of interest,” he said.

He asked for people who may have witnessed the shooting, or have any other information, to contact police.

“This shooting occurred in broad daylight; there may have been children, grand at home who may have witnessed something,” Gross said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This breaking news story will be updated.

Kathy McCabe of the Globe Staff contributed to this story.

Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com.