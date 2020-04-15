White House: R.I. trapped between ‘two incredible hot spots’ for coronavirus

“Rhode Island and Providence are in a unique situation,” Birx said during a press conference. “First they had increasing cases from the New York City area, and now they have new increasing cases from the Boston area.”

Dr. Deborah Birx praised the state’s response to the outbreak, but said the task force remains concerned about its uptick in cases. Earlier in the day, the state Department of Health said Rhode Island now has 3,529 cases and 87 deaths .

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases in part because it’s trapped in between “two incredible hotspots” in New York and Boston, the response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force said Wednesday.

Providence had 827 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

A statewide stay-at-home order has been in place for several weeks, and students have been out of school since March 13. But Governor Gina Raimondo and Mayor Jorge Elorza have expressed concern that too many residents have ignored the state’s social distancing regulations.

Elorza drew criticism for a decision last week to close all public parks, running spaces, and golf courses, but he has said he wants to be aggressive about containing a further outbreak.

“Providence is the largest city and one of the most densely populated within our state, and as testing has become more accessible, we expect to see a rise in confirmed cases within our community,” said Emily Crowell, a spokeswoman for Elorza. “With that consideration, we have continued to take every measure necessary to keep our residents safe and are prepared to adjust the guidelines we've put in place if needed.”

When asked about Rhode Island during his daily press conference, President Trump said some states are already controlling their borders. He said he read that Rhode Island was considering testing people who want to enter the state, but Raimondo has said that is untrue.

Raimondo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had a brief tussle after she order law enforcement to stop all drivers with New York license plates and inform them that they must self-quarantine for 14 days. Cuomo threatened to sue, and Raimondo expanded her order to include all states.

“Governor Raimondo took early action to ensure Rhode Island could stay ahead of this virus, and as a result we’ve seen a much later spike in cases than our neighboring states,” said Josh Block, a spokesman for Raimondo.

Rhode Island is testing more than 2,000 residents a day, which is among the most per capita in the country. Raimondo is expected to release new models on Thursday showing when state officials believe Rhode Island will hit its peak number of cases.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.