Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Warren’s endorsement is her first major involvement in the presidential race since she ended her own presidential campaign in early March after Biden and Sanders bested her in every single state — including Massachusetts — on Super Tuesday. Since then, Warren has been publicly focused on her calls for a strong response to the coronavirus crisis and on her efforts to build liberal principals into lawmakers’ attempts to stabilize an economy in free-fall.

The endorsement from Warren follows those by former president Barack Obama on Tuesday and Senator Bernie Sanders, Biden’s longest-lasting competitor, on Monday. It comes as the Democratic Party shifts into gear for a general election against President Trump that has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the last of the top-tier presidential candidates to coalesce around the presumptive nominee as he seeks to unify the Democratic Party.

Biden prevailed in the primary contests after moderate rivals and voters coalesced around his candidacy, but he has yet to ignite fierce excitement among younger voters and those who are the most liberal — and his campaign is likely looking specifically to Warren and Sanders to give him a boost with those groups.

Warren expressed deep reservations about Biden during the waning days of her candidacy, but his campaign has made concerted attempts to assuage them. He embraced her plan for bankruptcy reform — which would undo many of the provisions in a bankruptcy law he fought for himself, over her objections, in 2005 — and he called recently for the cancellation of some student loan debt.

The two have spoken several times in recent weeks.

Both Warren and Sanders were also vastly more successful with small-dollar donors than Biden was over the course of the primary. Sanders has already told the Wall Street Journal he doesn’t plan to raise money for Biden, but, unless Warren makes a similar decision, her fundraising prowess could be useful as the former vice president’s campaign tries to catch up in the money race with Trump.

When Warren dropped out of the presidential race in early March, she told the Globe that she would “wholeheartedly” support the eventual Democratic nominee, but she decided to remain neutral as Biden and Sanders, the two major candidates still left in the race at the time, battled it out. She had made no secret about her reservations about both men, suggesting in a campaign speech that neither met the moment of the then-burgeoning coronavirus crisis.

Warren and Biden had other tense moments during the primary. When Biden spoke dismissively of her plan to pay for Medicare for All, Warren told reporters she thought he was running in the wrong primary; he soon published a scathing Medium post accusing her of “elitism” and bringing a “my way or the highway” approach to politics. Later, he seemed to try to take credit for her creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on the debate stage.

On the night of Super Tuesday, just before what would be her last campaign rally, Warren told the Globe she was worried that some of her biggest priorities, including student loan debt relief, would fall by the wayside in a Biden candidacy.









