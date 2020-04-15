Elizabeth Warren says she would accept vice president position if Joe Biden offered

Elizabeth Warren said she would say yes if Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, asked her to be his running mate.
The Massachusetts senator, who endorsed the former vice president earlier Wednesday, answered with a straightforward “yes” when asked by Rachel Maddow in a virtual appearance on Maddow’s MSNBC program.
.@Maddow: "If he asked you to be his running mate, would you say, 'Yes'?"— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 16, 2020
Sen. Warren: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/tRXn6zufYu
Last month, Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice president.
My running mate will be a woman. #DemDebate— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 16, 2020
Warren’s comments come one day after President Obama endorsed Biden, and two days after Bernie Sanders backed him.
