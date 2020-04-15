fb-pixel

Elizabeth Warren says she would accept vice president position if Joe Biden offered

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated April 15, 2020, 2 hours ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and fomer Vice President Joe Biden onstage before the start of the Democratic presidential candidates' debate in Atlanta in November 2019.Demetrius Freeman/NYT

Elizabeth Warren said she would say yes if Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, asked her to be his running mate.

The Massachusetts senator, who endorsed the former vice president earlier Wednesday, answered with a straightforward “yes” when asked by Rachel Maddow in a virtual appearance on Maddow’s MSNBC program.


Last month, Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice president.

Warren’s comments come one day after President Obama endorsed Biden, and two days after Bernie Sanders backed him.

