Lack of available police prompts Springfield to reinstate five officers who had been suspended without pay

In a statement, Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said the department is short officers because of sickness and retirement and that its police academy does not graduate until the end of May. Those factors triggered the move in the state’s third largest city, with Clapprood calling it “the right thing to do.” The five officers had been suspended without pay for more than a year.

Facing a staffing shortage in part because of COVID-19 , Springfield’s police commissioner is reinstating five officers who are facing criminal charges for allegedly covering up a violent altercation involving off-duty members of the force outside a local bar in 2015.

“Now is the time to bring some of the officers who were not in the original altercation, who are in need of work, back to the department pending the outcome of their criminal case,” said Clapprood in a statement.

Last year, a statewide grand jury indicted a dozen Springfield police officers, one retired officer, and one former officer who moved on to the State Police on charges stemming from the assault of four black men following a confrontation at Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant and an alleged coverup that followed, prosecutors said.

A handful of the officers were off duty and were charged with numerous counts of assault. Prosecutors alleged that off-duty police and the bar owner beat and kicked the victims, who "sustained significant injuries as a result of the assault, some permanent.’’

The reinstated officers are Shavonne Lewis, Darren Nguyen, Derrick Gentry-Mitchell, James D’Amour, and John Wajdula, according to the department. They were on duty at the time of the Nathan Bills incident and were charged with allegedly attempting to coverup the assault after the fact, according to prosecutors. They were not charged with assault. The group will now have the option to return to work starting Sunday.

The reinstated officers will not receive any back pay until their criminal cases are cleared, according to Clapprood.

The Nathan Bills trial was supposed to start last month, but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Springfield police said. Now, the matter may not resume until next year, according to Clapprood.

Some of the officers’ codefendants have had their cases dismissed, including Officer Igor Basovskiy, retired Sergeant Louis Bortolussi, and former Springfield officer Nathanael Perez, who now works as a state trooper, according to the department.

Six Springfield officers who were off duty at the time of the incident and were indicted in connection with the brawl remain suspended without pay, according to the department.

Ryan Walsh, a department spokesman, said the department was short officers before the pandemic, and that 15 officers have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Of that number, seven have returned to work. This week, between 18 to 20 officers have been out because of either self-isolation triggered by possible coronavirus exposure or because of sickness, including COVID-19 and the common flu, said Walsh.

“Again, we’re in unprecedented times with ‘all hands on deck’ needed to continue to keep all our residents safe and sound,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno in a statement.

In late March, State Police deployed 16 troopers into Springfield to indefinitely fill in for city police officers who have quarantined because of the coronavirus.

The department has about 460 sworn officers, and there are about 35 recruits currently in the academy, Walsh said.

