Six pre-trial detainees at Nashua Street Jail test positive for COVID-19, sheriff says

Test results from two additional detainees are pending and those detainees also have been transferred to South Bay, a medium security prison, the department said.

One of the six pre-trial detainees was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment, but later returned to the jail located near Charles Circle in downtown Boston. All of the detainees who tested positive have since been transferred to a quarantine unit at the South Bay House of Correction on Bradston Street, Tompkins office said in a statement.

Confirming what advocates had feared, six people being held on bail at the Nashua Street Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the first sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached inside facilities run by Suffolk County Sheriff Stephen Tompkins.

Tompkins reported seven correctional officers and one medical contractor have tested positive for COVID-19. “Certain staff contacts have led to mandated quarantine, others, self-quarantine, and still others no quarantine, depending on the review and level of contact” with detainees or inmates, the department said in a statement.

Cells where detainees that tested positive were being held have undergone a “deep cleaning," the department said.

Tompkins said in a statement that his department has been preparing for the coronavirus to reach inside the jail and South Bay prison.

"We are prepared for this unfortunate but inevitable situation, and we will do everything in our power to limit the incidence of the virus in our facilities and mitigate its effects by quarantining people who test positive, those who may have been in close contact with them, continuing our rigorous sanitizing and decontamination procedures, and following and updating the protocols that we’ve already implemented, as needed,'' he said.

At the urging of the state’s public defender agency, the Committee for Public Counsel Services, and prisoner rights and civil libertarian groups, the Supreme Judicial Court has ordered jail managers to identify pre-trial detainees whose release from custody is not considered a threat to public safety.

According to Tompkins’s office, 31 detainees have been released under the protocol. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins also has supported release of detainees and sentenced inmates in certain cases.

Rollins, however, also sought to force a Hyde Park man charged with murder who has leukemia to be returned to jail while awaiting trial. On Tuesday, SJC Justice Elspeth Cypher disagreed and ordered William Utley to remain free while wearing a GPS device and remaining in his home except for medical or legal reasons.





