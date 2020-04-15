fb-pixel

State releases list of current Massachusetts coronavirus hospitalizations

About 3,400 coronavirus-related patients admitted to more than 60 hospitals in the state

By Liz Kowalczyk and Patricia Wen Globe Staff,Updated April 15, 2020, 12 minutes ago
At Massachusetts General Hospital, hazmat-suited EMTs wheeled a patient into the emergency room on Monday.Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

The Globe has obtained an exclusive list from the Department of Public Health of the state’s first effort to assemble current hospitalization data for COVID-19 patients. It shows that in more than 60 hospitals across the state, roughly 3,400 patients have been admitted this week with either confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, including more than 970 in the intensive-care units. State officials said this is a preliminary list and it will be updated daily.

Governor Baker indicated this week the state has roughly 8,000 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and those with other serious medical conditions, and another 8,000 that remain vacant for future patients. State officials expect the number of new cases to peak within the next week.

Since the pandemic hit Massachusetts, the state has not kept a rolling list of current hospitalizations, as some states, including New York, have done. As a result, the public had no way to know how many beds were currently being utilized and if the health care system was on a path to being overwhelmed. Below is the first list assembled by the state Department of Public Health.

Hospital Hospital county, zip code COVID patients (suspected* and confirmed) COVID Patients in ICU (suspected* and confirmed)
Addison Gilbert Hospital Essex - 01930 0 0
Anna Jaques Hospital Essex - 01950 8 3
Athol Memorial Hospital Worcester - 01331 0 0
Baystate Franklin Medical Center Franklin - 01301 5 0
Baystate Medical Center Hampden - 01199 153 28
Baystate Noble Hospital Hampden - 01085 17 0
Berkshire Medical Center Berkshire - 01201 18 4
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton Norfolk - 02186 51 10
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham Norfolk - 02492 25 2
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth Plymouth - 02360 41 4
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Suffolk - 02215 208 75
Beverly Hospital Essex - 01915 90 9
Boston Childrens Hospital Suffolk - 02115 7 3
Boston Medical Center Suffolk - 02118 169 51
Brigham and Womens - Faulkner Suffolk - 02130 72 7
Brigham and Womens Hospital Suffolk - 02115 139 70
Brockton Hospital Plymouth - 02302 74 17
Cambridge Hospital Middlesex - 02139 98 21
Cape Cod Hospital Barnstable - 02601 25 6
Carney Hospital Suffolk - 02124 5 54
Clinton Hospital Worcester- 01510 1 0
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Hampshire - 01060 24 8
Emerson Hospital Middlesex - 01742 34 4
Fairview Hospital Berkshire - 01230 1 0
Falmouth Hospital Barnstable - 02540 N/A N/A
Good Samaritan Medical Center Plymouth - 02301 120 11
Harrington Hospital Worcester - 01550 8 3
Health Alliance-Leominster Worcester - 01453 19 3
Heywood Hospital Worcester - 01440 14 4
Holy Family Hospital Essex - 01844 62 18
Holyoke Hospital Hampden - 01040 44 8
Lahey Hospital Burlington Middlesex - 01805 116 39
Lahey Hospital Peabody Essex - 01960 0 0
Lawrence General Hospital Essex - 01841 67 22
Lowell General Hospital Middlesex - 01854 85 29
Marlborough Hospital Middlesex - 01752 13 6
Marthas Vineyard Hospital Dukes - 02557 0 0
Massachusetts General Hospital Suffolk - 02114 354 147
Melrose Wakefield Hospital Middlesex - 02176 36 9
Mercy Medical Center Hampden - 01104 46 10
Merrimack Valley Hospital Essex - 01830 0 0
MetroWest Medical Center Framingham Middlesex - 01702 33 10
MetroWest Medical Center Natick Middlesex - 01760 7 1
Milford Regional Medical Center Worcester - 01757 47 9
Morton Hospital Bristol - 02780 85 12
Mount Auburn Hospital Middlesex - 02138 79 12
Nantucket Cottage Hospital Nantucket - 02554 0 0
Nashoba Valley Medical Center Middlesex - 01432 0 0
New England Baptist Hospital Suffolk - 02120 3 0
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Middlesex - 02462 91 20
North Shore Medical Center Salem Essex - 01970 121 33
Norwood Hospital Norfolk - 02062 50 8
Saint Vincent Hospital Worcester - 01608 83 17
Saints Memorial Medical Center Middlesex - 01852 0 0
South Shore Hospital Norfolk - 02190 142 20
Southcoast Charlton Memorial Hospital Bristol - 02720 25 8
St Annes Hospital Bristol - 02721 1 0
St Elizabeths Medical Center Suffolk - 02135 53 27
St Lukes Hospital Bristol - 02740 44 5
Sturdy Memorial Hospital Bristol - 02703 50 8
Tobey Hospital Plymouth - 02571 14 5
Tufts Medical Center Suffolk - 02111 63 34
UMass Memorial-Memorial Campus Worcester - 01605 63 15
UMass Memorial-University Campus Worcester - 01655 98 33
Winchester Hospital Middlesex - 01890 46 8
Wing Memorial Hospital Hampden - 01069 7 3
Totals 3,454 973
SOURCE: Department of Public Health

* Suspected cases involve patients who have serious coronavirus symptoms, but test results are not yet available.

Liz Kowalczyk can be reached at lizbeth.kowalczyk@globe.com. Patricia Wen can be reached at patricia.wen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @GlobePatty.