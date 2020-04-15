State releases list of current Massachusetts coronavirus hospitalizations

The Globe has obtained an exclusive list from the Department of Public Health of the state’s first effort to assemble current hospitalization data for COVID-19 patients. It shows that in more than 60 hospitals across the state, roughly 3,400 patients have been admitted this week with either confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, including more than 970 in the intensive-care units. State officials said this is a preliminary list and it will be updated daily.
Governor Baker indicated this week the state has roughly 8,000 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and those with other serious medical conditions, and another 8,000 that remain vacant for future patients. State officials expect the number of new cases to peak within the next week.
Since the pandemic hit Massachusetts, the state has not kept a rolling list of current hospitalizations, as some states, including New York, have done. As a result, the public had no way to know how many beds were currently being utilized and if the health care system was on a path to being overwhelmed. Below is the first list assembled by the state Department of Public Health.
|Hospital
|Hospital county, zip code
|COVID patients (suspected* and confirmed)
|COVID Patients in ICU (suspected* and confirmed)
|Addison Gilbert Hospital
|Essex - 01930
|0
|0
|Anna Jaques Hospital
|Essex - 01950
|8
|3
|Athol Memorial Hospital
|Worcester - 01331
|0
|0
|Baystate Franklin Medical Center
|Franklin - 01301
|5
|0
|Baystate Medical Center
|Hampden - 01199
|153
|28
|Baystate Noble Hospital
|Hampden - 01085
|17
|0
|Berkshire Medical Center
|Berkshire - 01201
|18
|4
|Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
|Norfolk - 02186
|51
|10
|Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
|Norfolk - 02492
|25
|2
|Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
|Plymouth - 02360
|41
|4
|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
|Suffolk - 02215
|208
|75
|Beverly Hospital
|Essex - 01915
|90
|9
|Boston Childrens Hospital
|Suffolk - 02115
|7
|3
|Boston Medical Center
|Suffolk - 02118
|169
|51
|Brigham and Womens - Faulkner
|Suffolk - 02130
|72
|7
|Brigham and Womens Hospital
|Suffolk - 02115
|139
|70
|Brockton Hospital
|Plymouth - 02302
|74
|17
|Cambridge Hospital
|Middlesex - 02139
|98
|21
|Cape Cod Hospital
|Barnstable - 02601
|25
|6
|Carney Hospital
|Suffolk - 02124
|5
|54
|Clinton Hospital
|Worcester- 01510
|1
|0
|Cooley Dickinson Hospital
|Hampshire - 01060
|24
|8
|Emerson Hospital
|Middlesex - 01742
|34
|4
|Fairview Hospital
|Berkshire - 01230
|1
|0
|Falmouth Hospital
|Barnstable - 02540
|N/A
|N/A
|Good Samaritan Medical Center
|Plymouth - 02301
|120
|11
|Harrington Hospital
|Worcester - 01550
|8
|3
|Health Alliance-Leominster
|Worcester - 01453
|19
|3
|Heywood Hospital
|Worcester - 01440
|14
|4
|Holy Family Hospital
|Essex - 01844
|62
|18
|Holyoke Hospital
|Hampden - 01040
|44
|8
|Lahey Hospital Burlington
|Middlesex - 01805
|116
|39
|Lahey Hospital Peabody
|Essex - 01960
|0
|0
|Lawrence General Hospital
|Essex - 01841
|67
|22
|Lowell General Hospital
|Middlesex - 01854
|85
|29
|Marlborough Hospital
|Middlesex - 01752
|13
|6
|Marthas Vineyard Hospital
|Dukes - 02557
|0
|0
|Massachusetts General Hospital
|Suffolk - 02114
|354
|147
|Melrose Wakefield Hospital
|Middlesex - 02176
|36
|9
|Mercy Medical Center
|Hampden - 01104
|46
|10
|Merrimack Valley Hospital
|Essex - 01830
|0
|0
|MetroWest Medical Center Framingham
|Middlesex - 01702
|33
|10
|MetroWest Medical Center Natick
|Middlesex - 01760
|7
|1
|Milford Regional Medical Center
|Worcester - 01757
|47
|9
|Morton Hospital
|Bristol - 02780
|85
|12
|Mount Auburn Hospital
|Middlesex - 02138
|79
|12
|Nantucket Cottage Hospital
|Nantucket - 02554
|0
|0
|Nashoba Valley Medical Center
|Middlesex - 01432
|0
|0
|New England Baptist Hospital
|Suffolk - 02120
|3
|0
|Newton-Wellesley Hospital
|Middlesex - 02462
|91
|20
|North Shore Medical Center Salem
|Essex - 01970
|121
|33
|Norwood Hospital
|Norfolk - 02062
|50
|8
|Saint Vincent Hospital
|Worcester - 01608
|83
|17
|Saints Memorial Medical Center
|Middlesex - 01852
|0
|0
|South Shore Hospital
|Norfolk - 02190
|142
|20
|Southcoast Charlton Memorial Hospital
|Bristol - 02720
|25
|8
|St Annes Hospital
|Bristol - 02721
|1
|0
|St Elizabeths Medical Center
|Suffolk - 02135
|53
|27
|St Lukes Hospital
|Bristol - 02740
|44
|5
|Sturdy Memorial Hospital
|Bristol - 02703
|50
|8
|Tobey Hospital
|Plymouth - 02571
|14
|5
|Tufts Medical Center
|Suffolk - 02111
|63
|34
|UMass Memorial-Memorial Campus
|Worcester - 01605
|63
|15
|UMass Memorial-University Campus
|Worcester - 01655
|98
|33
|Winchester Hospital
|Middlesex - 01890
|46
|8
|Wing Memorial Hospital
|Hampden - 01069
|7
|3
|Totals
|3,454
|973
* Suspected cases involve patients who have serious coronavirus symptoms, but test results are not yet available.
Liz Kowalczyk can be reached at lizbeth.kowalczyk@globe.com. Patricia Wen can be reached at patricia.wen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @GlobePatty.