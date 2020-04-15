State releases list of current Massachusetts coronavirus hospitalizations

The Globe has obtained an exclusive list from the Department of Public Health of the state’s first effort to assemble current hospitalization data for COVID-19 patients. It shows that in more than 60 hospitals across the state, roughly 3,400 patients have been admitted this week with either confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, including more than 970 in the intensive-care units. State officials said this is a preliminary list and it will be updated daily.

Governor Baker indicated this week the state has roughly 8,000 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and those with other serious medical conditions, and another 8,000 that remain vacant for future patients. State officials expect the number of new cases to peak within the next week.