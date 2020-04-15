These are the 22 Mass. towns without a single confirmed case of coronavirus

The state began releasing town-by-town data on confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, showing both the number of people who have tested positive as well as the per capita rate of cases in each Massachusetts community.
While Boston had the most case total at 4,609, its neighbor Chelsea, where officials say they are in a “life or death” crisis, had the highest per capita rate: With 712 cases, it had a rate of 1,900 per 100,000 people — about three times Boston’ rate.
However, there were 22 communities that had zero — yes, zero — confirmed coronavirus cases reported to the state.
Here’s a look at the towns, which range from very small to tiny, that so far have no confirmed coronavirus cases:
Alford
Aquinnah
Charlemont
Chesterfield
Chilmark
Gosnold
Heath
Hawley
Leyden
Middlefield
Monroe
Monterey
Mount Washington
New Ashford
New Salem
Plainfield
Rowe
Tolland
Warwick
Wendell
Windsor
Worthington
