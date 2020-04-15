fb-pixel

These are the 22 Mass. towns without a single confirmed case of coronavirus

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated April 15, 2020, 19 minutes ago
The Gay Head Lighthouse in Aquinnah on Martha's Vineyard, as pictured in May 2019. Aquinnah has no confirmed coronavirus cases, according to state data released Wednesday.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The state began releasing town-by-town data on confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, showing both the number of people who have tested positive as well as the per capita rate of cases in each Massachusetts community.

While Boston had the most case total at 4,609, its neighbor Chelsea, where officials say they are in a “life or death” crisis, had the highest per capita rate: With 712 cases, it had a rate of 1,900 per 100,000 people — about three times Boston’ rate.

However, there were 22 communities that had zero — yes, zero — confirmed coronavirus cases reported to the state.

Here’s a look at the towns, which range from very small to tiny, that so far have no confirmed coronavirus cases:

Alford

Aquinnah

Charlemont

Chesterfield

Chilmark

Gosnold

Heath

Hawley

Leyden

Middlefield

Monroe

Monterey

Mount Washington

New Ashford

New Salem

Plainfield

Rowe

Tolland

Warwick

Wendell

Windsor

Worthington

