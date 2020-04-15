These are the 22 Mass. towns without a single confirmed case of coronavirus

The state began releasing town-by-town data on confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, showing both the number of people who have tested positive as well as the per capita rate of cases in each Massachusetts community.

While Boston had the most case total at 4,609, its neighbor Chelsea, where officials say they are in a “life or death” crisis, had the highest per capita rate: With 712 cases, it had a rate of 1,900 per 100,000 people — about three times Boston’ rate.

However, there were 22 communities that had zero — yes, zero — confirmed coronavirus cases reported to the state.