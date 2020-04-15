World War II veteran and his wife die on the same day, together

Muriel, 97, had recently tested positive for COVID-19. David, 102, had been sick but his test for the disease came back negative. In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus at the nursing home, residents who were infected were transferred to a separate unit. But for the Cohens, there was no question about it: they would be staying together.

On April 10, the couple passed away within hours of each other at the Jewish Nursing Home in Longmeadow.

After David and Muriel Cohen got married in the summer of 1942, they spent the rest of their lives together, right up until the very end.

“My parents moved to the COVID-19 unit together, with my permission,” said their daughter, Fran Grosnick, who also lives in Longmeadow. “I would not separate my parents.”

“The only time they’d ever been separated was when my father served in World War II, and when my sister and I were born,” she said. “Otherwise they were always together.”

David Cohen served as a radio operator in the Army and was a liberator at the Ohrdruf concentration camp in Germany. Photos that Cohen took during the liberation can be seen at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, according to his obituary.

After serving in the military, David became a history teacher, and he and Muriel raised their two daughters in Queens.

“He spent the rest of his life speaking about his liberating experiences and teaching area school children about the Holocaust and to ‘never hate,’ ” the obituary states.

After retirement he and Muriel moved to Longmeadow to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

They stayed together and shared a room at the nursing home, which is operated by JGS Lifecare, right up until the end.

In effort to protect residents from catching the coronavirus, the facility stopped allowing visitors on March 12. That was the last day that Grosnick saw her parents in person.

After that, the only way she could see them was to use FaceTime.

“It was very difficult not to be able to go in,” she said.

As of April 10, 93 residents at the Jewish Nursing Home and 43 staff members had had tested positive with COVID-19, and 21 residents with COVID-19 had passed away, according to a statement posted on JGS Lifecare’s website.

Grosnick said her father passed away shortly before 7 a.m. that day, and her mother died that evening, about 13 and a half hours later.

Although Grosnick wasn’t able to see her parents in person, she was glad that they were able to spend their final moments at the nursing home together.

“They did not suffer, and they were together,” she said. “I take comfort in that.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.