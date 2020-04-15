Discarded matter

I skirt around them on sidewalks; hop over them at crosswalks. They congregate at the bottom of fences and roll down the street, carried by the wind. I even had to kick a particularly grubby one off to the side, at the bottom of the steps leading into the building where I live. Sometimes they look strangely pretty in purple, sitting on a tuft of new green grass, surrounded by waxy petals from a flowering tree.

In recent weeks, it feels like I’ve been seeing more discarded masks and gloves on the street than the people wearing them. Littering these precious items in a time when front-line responders need them most, and hospitals are paying more than the normal cost, seems crass to say the least. Never mind the environmental impacts the refuse may have down the line. It’s heartbreaking to be reminded of how inconsiderate we can be — of our thoughtlessness — even in a moment like this.