No defense for extremists

Online services, drive-through church services, socially distanced services that catered to a handful of parishioners at a time — the adaptations were many and varied, especially over Easter weekend. But all had one aim: to preserve the health and safety not just of a particular congregation but also of everyone they in turn touch.

The sight of Pope Francis celebrating Easter Sunday Mass in a nearly empty St. Peter’s Basilica — a service live-streamed to millions — spoke volumes about how quickly the world and people of faith have adapted to living life under a pandemic.

At at a time when all social gatherings must be shut down for public safety, there is no such thing as a religious exemption.

These are goals that surely all faiths share — the actions of a few outliers notwithstanding.

What ought to be an embarrassment, however, is the effort to pander to the easily outraged, to further divide a nation that has more than enough to contend with right now.

Enter Attorney General William Barr — the Trump administration’s new defender of the faith of those at the extreme end of the spectrum.

On Tuesday, his Justice Department came out in support of a church in Greenville, Miss. that held parking lot services; congregants were fined by the city for attending in violation of social distancing measures. Then Barr claimed such churches were being “singled out.”

Before Easter, even as the administration’s science advisers were touting the benefits of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, Barr was telling Fox viewers (hardly a coincidental choice of audience) that he thought some of the restrictions were “draconian.”

And lest the message gets lost or be drowned out by Easter messages of good will, the theme was reiterated by Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec, who Tweeted over the weekend:

“During this sacred week for many Americans, AG Barr is monitoring govt regulation of religious services. While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly & not single out religious orgs. Expect action from DOJ next week!”

About a dozen states, including Florida, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Mexico, have exempted religious services as “essential” activities, but others in that group, like Colorado, note that the houses of worship must either use an electronic platform or practice social distancing.

A planned drive-in Easter service in Louisville, Ky., where parishioners would sit in their respective cars in the church parking lot (as opposed to the safer practice of a “drive-through” service) was ordered shut down by the mayor until a federal judge (and former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh) issued a temporary restraining order against the mayor, calling his move “ ‘beyond all reason,’ unconstitutional.”

There have been a few other notorious examples of religious leaders deliberately violating not simply the law but also common sense. Like megachurch pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who was arrested in Florida for holding two Sunday services that attracted hundreds of congregants.

And in the COVID-19 hot spot of Louisiana, the Rev. Tony Spell repeatedly held services for some 1,000 attendees, in violation of the state’s then-50-person gathering limit. He was arrested by the county sheriff.

If coming to the defense of such heedless religious leaders is Bill Barr’s idea of “justice,” then the Justice Department has come to a sorry place indeed. Instead of defending fringe religious leaders who are putting their followers in danger, it should be upholding the secular rule of law.

Barr’s motives smack not of a rigorous defense of the First Amendment freedom to worship but of election-year politics at its most brazen. Religious leaders of character should be among the first to speak up and tell the A.G. that people of faith don’t need any help from the Justice Department to be able to tell right from wrong. And the country should look forward to a future administration that puts a true defender of justice in Barr’s role, instead of a yes-man for the president.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.