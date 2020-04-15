Missing sports? So are we.
But just because games aren’t being played doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to talk about.
Join the Boston Globe sports staff for live chats weekly.
Upcoming chats
2 p.m. Thursday, April 16: Talk Celtics with Adam Himmelsbach
2 p.m. Thursday, April 23: Talk NFL Draft with Ben Volin
Previous chats
▪ Alex Speier chatted about the Red Sox on what would have been Opening Day
▪ Ben Volin chatted about the Patriots in the post-Tom Brady era
▪ Kevin Paul Dupont chatted about the Bruins during what would have been the start of the playoffs
Advertisement