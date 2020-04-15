Bruins’ Charlie Coyle treating layoff like 'my summer training schedule’

In his first full season with the team, the center from Weymouth was an every-night factor. Few Bruins were harder to knock off the puck. He was plenty productive for his role, on pace for 18 goals and 43 points. In the two weeks leading up to the pause, coach Bruce Cassidy was playing Coyle close to 20 minutes a game, trusting him enough to give top two centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci some needed rest before what they hoped would be a long postseason.

The Bruins, first in the NHL with 100 points, had considerable momentum when the league paused. Few on the team were rolling along like Charlie Coyle.

Coyle said in February that the secret to his second-half success was the All-Star break, which let him refresh and refocus in a way he hadn’t before. He’s not as eager for this current layoff, particularly since no end date is in sight.

“I’m just treating it as my summer training schedule, as if the season was over,” said Coyle, his average time on ice 0:00 these last 35 days. “I’m working out four, five times a week. I was doing a lot of body-weight stuff. I’ve been able to get my hands on some weights and other equipment.”

Like many of the NHL players who spoke on video conference calls the last few weeks, Coyle has acquired a stationary bike. A Peloton, which starts at $2,245, is the hottest piece of hockey training equipment around. It’s not all fancy bikes for Coyle, though. He has also been stickhandling in the living room of his Boston condo and rollerblading around town. Instead of battling defensemen, he’s wrestling with Bodie, his young Golden Retriever.

“Just trying to keep the skills you can with what you’ve got,” Coyle said. “You never know what’s going to happen, right? I’m just trying to stay in shape the best I can without being on the ice.”

Matt Porter