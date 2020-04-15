Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday night

NESN, 6 p.m.

David Ortiz crushes his franchise season record 51st homer and adds his 52d for good measure in one of the few happy moments during the dismal end to that season.

Bruins-Canucks, Game 3 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final

The Bruins score four goals in the second period and four more in the third to win their first game of the series, 8-1. But it might be best remembered for Canucks defenseman Aaron Rome’s dirty hit on Nathan Horton, an outrage that brought a close Bruins team even closer.

Lakers-Celtics, Game 6 of the 1985 NBA Finals

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scores 29 points, and the Lakers become the first visiting team to clinch a title at the Garden. Hopefully Red Auerbach made sure they had no hot water in their showers or something.