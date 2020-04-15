NTSB: Roy Halladay died in plane crash doing drug-induced aerobatics

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander resumed throwing as he recovers from March groin surgery. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Verlander, who had surgery on March 17, is “doing great" and is throwing as he continues his rehabilitation. Verlander dealt with the problem early in spring training. His first start was delayed until March 3 because of discomfort in his right groin. He made two starts pitching 4⅔ innings with a 3.86 ERA. He left his second start on March 8 with a mild strain of a back muscle and said at the time it would be unlikely he would be able to start the scheduled March 26 opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had high-levels of amphetamines in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics when he lost control of his small plane and nosedived into Tampa Bay in Nov. 7, 2017, killing him, according to a report issued Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. Halladay, 40, who died of blunt force trauma and drowning, had amphetamine levels about 10 times therapeutic levels in his blood along with a high level of morphine and an anti-depressant that can impair judgement as he performed high-pitch climbs and steep turns, sometimes within five feet of the water. The report said The maneuvers put high gravity loads on the plane, an Icon A5 Halladay had purchased a month earlier. On the last maneuver, Halladay entered a steep climb in the propeller-driven plane and his speed fell to about 85 miles per hour, going into a nosedive before it smashed into the water.





Golf

Byron Nelson PGA Tour event to have new home

The Byron Nelson will have a new home when the golf tournament returns to the PGA Tour schedule next year. TPC Craig Ranch, about 30 minutes north of downtown Dallas, will host the Nelson for at least five years, starting in 2021. The announcement Wednesday from the PGA Tour and the Nelson came three months after officials said the tournament was moving from the links-style Trinity Forest Golf Club. TPC Craig Ranch,TPC Craig Ranch is about 10 miles from the future site of the PGA of America headquarters, where two championship courses are under construction and the PGA Championship is scheduled to be played in 2027.

College football

Oklahoma RB transfers to Ohio St.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said the addition of Oklahoma transfer running back Trey Sermon will give the Buckeyes some depth at a position that has become a question mark because of injuries. Sermon, a graduate transfer who ran for 385 yards and a touchdown last season before it was cut short by a knee injury after nine games. He ran for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years with the Sooners and joins an Ohio State stable that includes Master Teague III — the heir apparent to departing star J.K. Dobbins — along with Marcus Crowley and others. Teague is rehabbing from an Achilles injury suffered on the first day of spring practice, before it was called off entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Crowley is recovering from a knee injury suffered last season.

Basketball

Mystics acquire Charles from Liberty

The Washington Mystics, aiming to repeating as WNBA champions, acquired former league MVP Tina Charles from the New York Liberty in exchange for guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, the Mystics’ first-round pick in Friday’s WNBA draft (No. 12 overall), and all three picks in the 2021 draft. The move will pair Charles, a 6-foot-4 center, with reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, giving the Mystics arguably the most formidable frontcourt in the league . . . University of Washington freshman Jaden McDaniels declared for the NBA draft, becoming the latest one-and-done player for the Huskies. McDaniels, a 6-foot-9-inch swingman who is projected to go in the middle of the first round, announced his decision on social media late Tuesday night. McDaniels averaged 13 points and 5.8 rebounds in a mixed role, starting 21 games but coming off the bench midway through Pac-12 Conference play. McDaniels joined forward Isaiah Stewart as the second one-and-done Washington player this year to leave early for the NBA. The Huskies also added a pair of transfers in Wichita State 6-3 guard Erik Stevenson and junior college standout Nate Pryor, a 6-4 guard from North Idaho College . . . Minnesota added a pair of accomplished frontcourt players to its roster, bringing in 7-foot, 235-pound Liam Robbins from Drake and 6-8, 220-pound Brandon Johnson from Western Michigan . . . Louisville added Radford 6-1 guard Carlik Jones and San Francisco 6-4 swingman Charles Minlend Jr. as transfers to its men’s basketball roster . . . Tennessee added Sacred Heart 6-6 forward E.J. Anosike as a graduate transfer, bringing an experienced player into their already highly ranked recruiting class. Anosike is the brother of Nicky Anosike, who won two national titles with the Lady Vols’ basketball program between 2004-08. He will wear her No. 55 at Tennessee . . . Vance Jackson, a 6-9, 230-pound forward who started his career at UConn before spending the last two seasons at New Mexico, and Jalen Tate, a 6-6 guard who played the last three seasons at Northern Kentucky, will join the Arkansas basketball program as graduate transfers . . . Dimencio Vaughn, a graduate transfer from Rider, has signed to play his final season with Mississippi . . . Earl Timberlake, a highly-recruited 6-6 guard who averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds as a senior at DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Miami Hurricanes next season . . . The Maryland women’s basketball team brought in reinforcements to bolster a thin roster with the signings of guard Katie Benzan, a graduate transfer from Harvard, and forward Chloe Bibby, a junior transfer from Mississippi State.

Miscellany

Predators sign D Carrier

The Nashville Predators signed defenseman Alexandre Carrier to a three-year contract, the team announced. The deal keeps Carrier under contract through 2022-23 and will pay $750,000 in the final two years when he’s with the Predators or up to $200,000 in the 2022-23 season if he’s in the AHL. Carrier, 23, of Quebec City, Quebec, who was the Predators fourth-round pick (115th overall) in the 2015 NHL draft, had as many points (37) through 55 games this season with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals as he had in 76 games the previous season . . .Tamas Aján, the 81-year-old Hungarian leader of the International Weightlifting Federation, resigned amid an investigation of suspected corruption exposed by a German television program.

The Olympic Channel to air Dream Team run

Classic games featuring the 1986 Celtics and other great teams in basketball lore have been a prominent part of regional and national sports networks’ programming since the COVID-19 pandemic halted live sports. Now the greatest basketball team ever assembled is getting another turn in the spotlight. With no NBA games to watch during the sports shutdown, the Dream Team’s historic romp through Barcelona will be rebroadcast in its entirety. The Olympic Channel will begin weekly streaming of the US men’s basketball team’s victories in the 1992 Olympics, when Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird teamed up on the first (and let’s admit, only) team worthy of being called the Dream Team. The 1992 Olympics were the first that featured NBA players, and the Americans stormed to the gold medal, winning by an average of 44 points per game. Full game replays will stream at Olympicchannel.com and its apps for mobile, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and the Roku platform. The US’s win over Angola airs Thursday night at 7 p.m.

