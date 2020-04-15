Olympic Channel will rerun games from 1992 Dream Team

Classic games featuring the 1986 Celtics and other great teams in basketball lore have been a prominent part of regional and national sports networks’ programming since the COVID-19 pandemic halted live sports.
Now the greatest basketball team ever assembled is getting another turn in the spotlight.
With no NBA games to watch during the sports shutdown, the Dream Team’s historic romp through Barcelona will be rebroadcast in its entirety.
The Olympic Channel will begin weekly streaming of the United States men’s basketball team’s victories in the 1992 Olympics, when Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird teamed up on the first (and let’s admit, only) team worthy of being called the Dream Team.
The 1992 Olympics were the first that featured NBA players, and the Americans stormed to the gold medal. They won by an average of 44 points per game.
Full game replays will stream at Olympicchannel.com and its apps for mobile, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and the Roku platform. The US’s win over Angola airs Thursday night at 7 p.m.
