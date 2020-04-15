Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen is first active NFL player to test positive for coronavirus, report says

Brian Allen, an offensive lineman for the Rams, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to report from Fox Sports Wednesday night.
Allen told Jay Glazer he initially tested positive “three weeks ago, and then again early last week.” Glazer added that Allen told him he was “finally symptom-free and thankfully expecting the ‘all clear’ this week!”
Allen is the first active NFL player to test positive for coronavirus. The team reportedly closed its facility after the initial test.
“[Allen] is feeling good and on the road to recovery,” Rams coach Sean McVay told Glazer.
Allen, 24, has played two seasons with Los Angeles, starting nine games. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Michigan State.
