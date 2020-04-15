Top wide receivers available in NFL Draft

We’re breaking down the top prospects, position by position, in the days leading up to the NFL Draft. Today, it’s wide receivers:

This dude is like a flying Wallenda with great hands. Acrobatic catches are a specialty. Lamb is incredibly quick off the line and creates separation with tremendous acceleration and long, strong arms. Works the sideline like nobody’s business.

Henry Ruggs, Alabama, 5-11, 188, 4.27, 1

Perhaps the best route runner in this class. Could come in and be a productive slot machine from Day 1. His ability to change directions without decelerating is elite, and that includes comeback routes to bail out his quarterback.

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 193, 4.45, 1

He’s 6 points waiting to happen every time he steps on the field. Ridiculously fluid athlete who has excelled against man and zone coverage because of his elite double-move ability. When he packs on a little more muscle and improves his blocking skills, he’ll be a Pro Bowler.

Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-1, 202, 4.43, 1

Another big-time playmaker from the SEC, Jefferson has the size and speed to play outside and also the elusiveness to kick inside and work out of the slot. Demonstrates nice hands, excellent body control, and the agility to make defenders miss in the open field.

Denzel Mims, Baylor, 6-3, 207, 4.38, 1-2

Superior package of size, speed, and strength. A track and basketball champion in high school, he consistently showed he can outrun defenders and also play above the rim and win contested catches. Absolutely loves to block downfield.

Best of the rest: Tee Higgins, Clemson (6-4, 216, 4.54); Chase Claypool, Notre Dame (6-4, 238, 4.42); K.J. Hamler, Penn State (5-9, 178, 4.36); Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State (6-0, 205, 4.50); Jalen Reagor, TCU (5-11, 206, 4.47).

