What is the role of an NFL advance scout?

As sports leagues have shut down, we’ve had to think recently about some of the behind-the scenes jobs that are normally unheralded but still important. Maybe it’s a good time to learn about one of the less-understood football jobs. To gain an inside understanding, the Globe spoke to a half-dozen current and former advance scouts about how they do their jobs and why they make a difference.

They’re in the press box of some stadium, watching the next opponent. They do their jobs behind the scenes, searching for whatever information might lend their teams an edge a week or two later.

In the NFL, there are the jobs that make people famous and there are the ones that set the boldface names up for success. You’ve probably never heard of your favorite team’s advance scouts; you’ve definitely never seen them hold a press conference. They’re not even with their team on game day.

Homework

The only time advance scouts are noticeableis when they travel to an upcoming opponent’s game. If the Patriots are playing the Jets in Week 7 and the Steelers in Week 8, there will be a scout in the Pittsburgh press box in Week 7 while the team is playing New York. That, however, is the last part of an advance scout’s week.

“During the week you’ll write a report on every player and try to detail the strengths and weaknesses of every player, said Mike McCartney, a veteran agent who was an advance scout for the Bears and director of pro personnel for the Eagles before he represented players. “By the time you get to the game as the advance scout you’ve got a really good handle on who you’re watching.”

Mike McCartney, third from the right, with Eagles brass at the 2001 draft. Courtesy/Mike McCartney (custom credit)/Courtesy/Mike McCartney

McCartney would have all his player reports done before leaving for an advance trip. That way, he could turn around his final report quickly after seeing a game and be ready to present it to coaches first thing Monday.

Most scouts said they watched tape from a team’s previous three or four games to get the information they needed for most player reports. Some teams have certain advance scouts responsible for the same set of teams every year so those scouts develop familiarity with those teams; others divvy up the responsibilities.

“When we were with the Giants everybody did a part every week, so a couple of us split up special teams, [Dave] Gettleman had all the guys in the trenches, [director of pro personnel] Ken Sternfeld had all the skill players,” said Dan Hatman, a former NFL scout who now trains potential scouts at The Scouting Academy. “When I went to the Jets it was one lead advance per week that rotated and then the rest of the pro staff would fill in gaps. That was the same model in Philly.”

An example of a 2011 scouting report from Dan Hatman. Courtesy/Dan Hatman

Some teams want reports that focus on the top 13-15 players on each side of the ball, but other reports go from 1-53 on the roster. It’s probably no surprise the Patriots fall into the latter category, and also repurpose those reports for their free agent files.

Sometimes for scouts that means writing a report on a player who doesn’t have much tape. In those cases, preseason and special teams tape comes in handy.

“If a guy plays 15 or more snaps you can get something on paper,” said one scout.

Since those reports are done by game day, the in-person advance work is all about what’s not available on film. There may be some coaches who’d be interested in an advance scout’s report on, say, what Kyler Murray does on third downs, but mostly coaches rely on their own eyes.

“[They] say, well, we get the tape, we already see that,” said Bryan Broaddus, a former assistant director of pro personnel for the Cowboys. “That’s where we were from the point of coaches that I worked with, they wanted the mechanics of the game.”

Game time

The typical advance scouts arrive at a game three hours before kickoff. They have assigned seats, usually in a press box, and carry binoculars, stopwatches, and note-taking devices. That used to mean player injuries and special teams alignments were scribbled down in pencil and paper, but these days most scouts speak their observations into digital recorders so they don’t have to take their eyes off the field.

The perils of pen and paper could serve as a lucky excuse, though. McCartney, doing his first-ever advance assignment at a 1992 Vikings-Raiders game and seated on the roof at the Los Angeles Coliseum, missed what turned out to be the only Minnesota kickoff of the game because he spotted Magic Johnson in the stands during halftime and got distracted. McCartney went back to Chicago nervous and without the numbers of the kickoff team for then-Bears special teams coach Danny Abramowicz.

“He said, ‘Where are my kickoff numbers?’ I’m like, ‘Danny, you would never believe what happened. They put me on the roof and a rush of wind took my papers just as I was beginning to write,’ ” McCartney said, laughing. “That was terrible. I was so afraid I was going to get fired.”

The first thing scouts watch are the early warm-ups that most teams put their inactive players through with trainers. If a starter is out with that group, it’s usually an indication of his injury status. Teams get most injury information through the media and mandated reports, but they watch injured players warm up and try to figure if they might be back within a week or if they’ll need a longer recovery.

Next, they chart the punt team. Scouts time from snap to punt and each punt’s hang time. Then they chart the kicker’s warm-up.

Watching special teamers like Jake Bailey warm up is an important part of an advance scout's work. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Kickers usually do between a 10-14 kick set, and scouts chart the distance of each kick, the hashmark, how fast the kicker got the kick off, and whether it was good or not. They want to come away with a sense of the consistency of the long snapper and the range of the kicker.

“That’s information you want to bring back — ‘This guy only kicked to 52 to end his set’ — so in situations where it’s a two-minute situation, they’re driving in to get a field goal, we have that information,” said a former NFC advance scout and scouting director. “We may be defending more to the 35-yard line rather than the 40-yard line because that’s where his range is.”

Regular warm-ups are mostly useless, but if an injured player is moving well or poorly, a scout will make note.

During the game, scouts look for signals. Radio communication between coaches and players has replaced signaling for about half the teams in the NFL, but some still signal by hand. Scouts look at the personnel package on the field and try to figure out the corresponding gestures, who is making them and when.

“I can remember seeing Green Bay doing their bird flapping for their three-receiver set,” McCartney said.

That information goes back to coordinators to help their play calls. Even knowing what personnel group the offense is in a few seconds earlier can help a defensive coordinator call a better play.

The value is a little different for offensive coordinators, whose play-calling is less reactive to what they see across the line of scrimmage, but they still benefit from understanding how a particular defense is likely to react to different personnel, though that can change week to week.

The overall tempo of the game is important, too.

“We chart, OK, they’re in the huddle, they get in the huddle with 32 seconds left on the play clock, they’re breaking the huddle at 24 seconds,” the former NFC scouting director said. “Some teams will snap the ball within five seconds, some teams may break the huddle over 20 seconds and take it all the way down to one or two seconds left on the play clock.”

Game film is usually cut to an extent that tape-watchers can't see the breaking of the huddle. Because of this, scouts note the rhythm of the huddle and when a team chooses to huddle, go no-huddle or go to a sort of up-tempo huddle. They’ll also look at the number of players who huddle up coming off a timeout to tell the defensive coordinator if he can look at that huddle and immediately see the personnel he’s dealing with or if he’ll have to wait to get that information.

“Are they a team that’s only going to put out their 11 so you could tell a mile away? Or will they put 13 in there but then 11 are going to rip off onto the field and at the last second you’re going to figure out which two left and which two came on?” Hatman said.

Scouts also watch the sidelines for anything valuable that wouldn’t get caught on film. Which coaches are explaining in-game adjustments to players? Which are likely to get riled up? Are there any player behaviors that stand out? If a certain defensive tackle seems particularly bad about keeping his helmet nearby on the sideline, maybe making a quick substitution late in a game when he's tired could net a delay of game.

“It’s a 1 in 100 shot, but if you can come back with one or two of those, those things can be impactful,” Hatman said.

Report back

Once the game ends, scouts head to the airport or their hotels and start finalizing their reports. The next day they'll get back to their home facilities and deliver them.

Most scouts present their reports to coaches, meeting with the offensive, defensive, and special teams staffs separately. Some teams such as the Cowboys have scouts present to players, too. Others such as the Patriots just want the physical copy of the report and for the scouts to be available as needed to answer questions. The coaching staff takes it from there.

And as there are different philosophies of how the information should be presented, there are different philosophies governing its usefulness.

“There are organizations where they don’t care about the advance,” Hatman said. “It’s something that they’re supposed to do and you’ll turn in this book and you’ll watch the coaches only rip out five pages of it and move it toward the game plan side of it and most of the work doesn’t get read or utilized.

“They’ll read a couple of the best/worst on a couple of the players and that’s all they’re given that the coaches see as actionable, and to me it’s almost an inefficiency and a waste. Then there’s other places where they’re actually going in and trying to find things and make life easier on the coaching staff.”

Ultimately, that’s the job of an advance scout. Not to make the calls or stand in front of cameras at a podium, but to lay a foundation so the decision-makers and players and play-callers know what tendencies and timing and signals to expect on game day. And then, to go do it for the next week.

“You always are happy when you give a report and then your team wins,” Broaddus said. “That’s the best satisfaction. Because you’re not seeing your team play, which is a hard thing to do.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.