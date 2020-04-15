Will Denzel Mims tempt the Patriots to draft a receiver in the first round for the second year in a row?

The Baylor receiver made a bunch of eye-popping plays during his four years in Waco, but where he really popped was in the postseason. The 6-foot-3-inch, 207-pounder had a sterling week at the Senior Bowl, then put on a dazzling show at the NFL Combine.

Denzel Mims might be the best prospect in the NFL Draft you’ve never heard of.

Respect was earned.

Mims showed off lightning speed (his 4.38 40 was second best at the position), ridiculous quickness and agility (he posted the top three-cone drill at 6.66), and super hops (a 38-inch vertical).

No combine invitee did more for his draft stock than Mims, who went from solid early Day 2 selection to fringe first-rounder with his athletic feats in Indianapolis.

Bill Belichick broke from tradition last year when he plucked a wide receiver in the first round, taking N’Keal Harry at No. 32. Could he do it again?

While this is considered a deep draft at the position, Mims’s remarkable physical makeup and skill set would certainly be tempting if he was still hanging around when New England selects at No. 23.

Mims huddled with the Patriots at the combine before his on-field drills.

“[The meeting] went real well,’’ Mims said. “I let them know how I felt, and they let me know how they felt. It was a great conversation.’’

Mims possesses a superior blend of size, speed, and strength. He bolts off the snap with a quick first step and shows smooth acceleration, often catching defenders flatfooted and twisted as he sizzles downfield. Mims runs fluid routes and will leave corners twisting in the wind with his double moves and change of direction skills.

In addition, he plays a no-fear style, flying across the middle to make contested catches in traffic. He also has a tremendous catch radius and superb body control — he can tap his toes with the best of them in this draft class.

Two things that continually stand out on Mims’s tape is his back-shoulder grabs (that’ll get you on good terms with your quarterback) and his downfield blocking (that’s how to endear yourself to your running back pals).

“I had seen that [being a good downfield blocker] would separate my game from a lot of receivers in this league, and so I took pride in it,’’ Mims said. “I knew that if I were elite at that, then I’d be an elite receiver. I love to block. I’m not a selfish guy.’’

Mims would give the Patriots an outside-the-numbers speedster with the size and physicality to win 50-50 balls from every route in the receiving tree.

“I actually worked a lot in practice on [contested catches] with my [receivers] coach, Frisman Jackson,’’ said Mims. “We did a lot of drills that had me get pushed around and had me still get to catch the ball. We stayed late after practice and I got to catch 100 contested balls. And if I don’t catch them, I'm going to be there all night. If I drop one, we start over. We just work on it every single day. And it turns out I'm good at it.’’

If Mims gets the call from the Patriots, he could be working with Jarrett Stidham, a player who began his career at Baylor before he transferred to Auburn. Mims believes he knows the way to quickly build a rapport with a new quarterback.

“Just get in the offense with him every day,’’ said Mims. “Gain his trust, show him that you’re going to be there for him every single day, and make plays for him in practice so that when you get to the game, it will be easy.’’

Jim McBride