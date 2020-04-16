Elizabeth Warren talks policy on Miley Cyrus Instagram show ‘Bright Minded’

They began the interview by chatting about their dogs, and then focused on issues posed by the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people worldwide and crippled the economy.

After giving an update on California’s stay-at-home orders and publicizing charity campaigns forwarded to her by her fans, the “Wrecking Ball” singer introduced the former Democratic presidential candidate, whom Cyrus called one of her “personal heroes.”

Warren addressed the federal government’s $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package and what she believes still needs to be done, including allocating more money for virus testing, respirators, and personal protective equipment in the next bill.

“We’ve got to be testing not thousands more, we need tens of millions of tests," said Warren. “You don’t just want to test people who are already sick. You want to test people who are clearly showing symptoms, and you want to treat people who appear healthy, so you can track the thing."

The senator went on to detail aid policies for small businesses and touted the “Essential Workers Bill of Rights" she recently proposed with Rep. Ro Khanna of California.

Cyrus, who has 106 million Instagram followers, asked the senator how everyone, including the thousands of fans watching the livestream of her show, could help the country in the midst of the crisis. Warren asked that people be considerate, especially to delivery workers, bus drivers, cashiers, and other essential workers.

“Be considerate and remember, those packages don’t get to your door all by yourself,” said Warren. “There’s a lot of people quietly doing a lot of hard work, while the rest of us are sheltering at home."

Another suggestion? “Tip big,” she said.

The senator and the singer went on to discsuss how the COVID-19 crisis is drawing attention to longstanding healthcare and economic disparities in the US. Numbers show that communities of color are being disproportionately affected by the outbreak.

“We never go back to even yesterday," said Cyrus. "We want to take this lesson about what we have to do permanently ... it’s about learning this lesson and knowing what to do for the future.”

The constantly-updated comments were flooded by adoring fans.

“Hi Elizabeth Warren!! #powerfulwoman,” wrote user @theravendenise.

“Ur live always makes me feel better,” typed out another, @kissesofmiley.

Cyrus started “Bright Minded” in mid-March from her Malibu home and has used the Instagram show to speak about wellness, policy, and everything in between. Interspersed with her monologues are interviews with celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Demi Lovato, and Rita Ora. Doctors and health-care professionals have also been on the show.

Thursday’s special livestream ended with Warren’s signature zing.

“At a time like this, you can do one of two things: you can give up or fight back," she said. “And I’m fighting back.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_



