‘Home can be a nest, but also a cage.' Capturing the quarantine experience with art

Pamio: I’m in a red zone, with my parents and one of my sisters. … I’m the only person to go for groceries or to the pharmacy. And it’s the only place I go. I can’t walk more than 200 meters from my house.

How are you being affected by the virus?

Linda Pagani lives in Lexington. Federica Pamio lives in Milan. They met in Italy in 2015. Both use photography to explore how the body relates to space. COVID-19 has spurred them to collaborate, layering their photographs into a project called “n’est nest.” They work under the name Lin.Fe.

Advertisement

Pagani: My sister-in-law is a doctor in Brescia, [Italy], one of the towns hit hardest, and she got sick. She’s in her 60s. We were very worried. She was quarantined at home. She lived for 30 days in one room. … She left the room Monday and went back to work doing research on the virus.

Massachusetts artist Linda Pagani Courtesy Linda Pagani

Why collaborate now?

Pagani: It seemed like the urgency was here. It was a way for us to connect as friends, and for me to connect with northern Italy.

Does “n’est nest” mean “not a nest”?

Pamio: The title comes from two ideas. Where we are living — in our nests, our homes. And we cannot escape from our situation. Home can be a nest, but also a cage.

An image from Linda Pagani and Federica Pamio's “n’est nest" series. Courtesy Linda Pagani

Your images are ethereal, with faces, figures, and hands interlaced with flowers and leaves. How did you get started?

Pagani: I noticed Federica was posting pictures of her garden and writing messages with flower petals. I thought how lucky we both were to have little gardens. … I thought, why don’t I take photographs too? And we can stitch them together. I’d been making face masks, so the word “stitch” was in my mind.

Advertisement

What does the weaving of imagery mean to you?

Pagani: It’s the weaving of our lives, as the entire world is connected by this pandemic.

Pamio: It is a constant dialogue between inside and outside, human nature, in our unnatural stillness, searching for nature and an ideal way to escape, together.

Milan-based artist Federica Pamio Courtesy Federica Pamio

Will it continue?

Pagani: The work works best under quarantine because it is about isolation. As long as we layer them now, when we have these emotions, we can print and edit later. Now, we shoot and make the story.

This interview was edited for space.

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.