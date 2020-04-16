HomeFront: The bright side, the seaside, the ‘Fires’ side

COMFORT ZONE: In the new normal, bright spots are more welcome than ever. Shine a light on something you’d like to see in the Globe’s Comfort Zone section. Do you have a personal story to share? Advice, a tip, or a hack to suggest? Or an act of kindness to shout from the rooftops? The editors want to hear from you. Drop them an e-mail at arts@globe.com .

Welcome back to HomeFront, our temporary takeover of The Weekender. After five weeks, HomeFront is feeling less temporary and more takeover-y, and the actual home front continues to feel both familiar and un-. This week, why not lean into the cozy side of that equation? If you’re lucky enough to be able to take a break, snuggle up over here.

Newton native John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” project is one of the most comforting things we’ve run across since all this started. Having delivered an I’m-not-crying-you’re-crying take on Opening Day at Fenway Park, the YouTube series turns its rose-colored glasses this Friday to another rite of spring: the prom.

FILM: Swamping multiplexes with ear-numbing, underwritten adventures isn’t an option in the age of stay-at-home advisories, which means some unexpected material is finding its way to audiences’ attention. This week’s feature you might never have heard about under normal circumstances is “Abe,” the tale of a 12-year-old with a complicated family. It’s “one of those family films you don’t need a family to enjoy,” Globe movie critic Ty Burr writes in a 3½-star review.

Even if you do have a family, “enjoy” is not the word I’d use to describe Globe critic Mark Feeney’s reaction to “Trolls World Tour.” The direct-to-streaming animated release, a sequel to 2016′s “Trolls,” is “a very weird movie, and it looks a whole lot weirder than it sounds,” he writes in a two-star review.

The protagonists of “Selah and the Spades” are a bit older than Abe and enmeshed in a far more complicated story, the first feature by writer-director Tayarisha Poe. The film is a promising muddle, Burr writes in a 2½-star review, because “the filmmaker herself can’t seem to settle on how she views her heroine — as a canny survivor, a shameless user, a woke teen-girl warrior, or a cautionary tale.”

“The Quarry” stars veteran character actors Shea Whigham and Michael Shannon, who “come at each other from opposite acting corners of the ring,” Burr writes in a two-star review. “Neither actor cares about making his character likable, which is why we’re drawn to them both.” The film starts streaming Friday.

Tamsin Greig (left) and Harriet Walter in "Belgravia." ROBERT VIGLASKY/CARNIVAL FILMS

TV & STREAMING: Before you plot out your next binge or start aimlessly clicking around, check out Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s new guide to streaming services. It offers a comprehensive look at the major players as well as lower-profile options, with an eye toward helping you set a financial budget. Your time budget is between you and your trainer (remember her?).

“Downton Abbey” mastermind Julian Fellowes is back with “Belgravia,” and even though the Epix series isn’t going to make anyone forget his best-known brainchild, Gilbert writes, “I gobbled it up because it suits my taste for escape at the moment.” The six-episode series “offers a pair of performances that I fully admired and that lifted up the material," by Tamsin Greig and Harriet Walter.

Between nonstop breaking news and the urge to catch up on scripted series, pandemic screen time can be a mixed blessing. Sounds like a job for the queen of “go big or go home,” a.k.a. Lady Gaga, who steps up with a benefit for health care workers. “One World: Together at Home” airs and streams Saturday, reports Gilbert, with a guest list that spans genres and generations.

Block out some time to catch up on “Little Fires Everywhere" before the eighth and last episode drops Wednesday. Based on the best-selling novel by Cambridge resident and newly minted Guggenheim Fellow Celeste Ng, the Hulu series has diverged from the source material in some ways, but trust me when I say that you don’t want to be the only one on Thursday’s conference call who hasn’t seen the finale.

Gilbert dabbles in matchmaking in his Ask Matthew column, which offers readers “you may also like” viewing tips. This week, he has nine suggestions for a “Fleabag” fan who misses the show’s mix of comedy and drama.

Finally, if you’re worried that your homeschooled offspring are enjoying too much screen time, give yourself a break. The best you can do is the best you can do, local experts and parents tell the Globe’s Steve Annear. “Kids are remarkably resilient," says Dr. Michael Rich of Boston Children’s Hospital. “They will survive our parenting.”

Stuart Davis's "Swing Landscape" depicts Gloucester Harbor. © Estate of Stuart Davis / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY

FINE ART: The Pilgrimage series heads to Cape Ann, where Globe art critic Murray Whyte follows the path of Stuart Davis to the modernist painter’s beloved Gloucester. “A Davis work always feels slightly in motion,” and “Swing Landscape,” now property of the University of Indiana, “is his magnum opus, his Gloucester ode. It feels simultaneous, like everything he did and saw here let loose all at once.”

FOOD & DINING: To add spontaneity to your sequester meal planning, make soup. Nervous about not using a recipe? Cookbook author Domenica Marchetti, proprietor of a delicious-looking Instagram account, walks former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian through the process of ad-libbing a satisfying pot of soup. One great tip (among many): “You can build a flavorful soup with just water.”

Julian also dips into the archives and returns with advice for cooking from the pantry. This week: versatile fried rice, seasonal asparagus, and some killer cookies, plus a solution to the case of the leftover Easter ham bone.

After two weeks of daily wisdom, Globe food critic Devra First’s Cooking From Home newsletter is now on a weekly schedule (and still wise). The final installment, Chapter 14, includes six delectable-sounding desserts. (I’m only up to Chapter 11 and still debating whether nursing an old-fashioned during a Zoom call counts as drinking alone.) Sign up here.

ONLINE TRIVIA: A pub quiz in an actual pub is in your past and/or future, but you can still show off your knowledge of foods that start with Q when Dorchester Brewing and Stump Trivia team up to present trivia Tuesdays, complete with prizes. “These unique experiences and moments are critical small milestones to remind us we can still live and have fun,” Matt Malloy of Dorchester Brewing tells Globe correspondent Grace Griffin.

MENTAL HEALTH: In Episode 3 of Love Letters columnist Meredith Goldstein’s interview series, Taking Care, Dr. Ellen Braaten, co-director of The Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at Massachusetts General Hospital, tackles family dynamics in stressful times.

BUT REALLY: You’re doing great! Health care workers and first responders, you are also doing good — thank you most sincerely. As for the rest of you, maybe you’re learning how to grow herbs or tell British accents apart (turn on the “Game of Thrones” DVD commentaries), teach math or cut hair, sew face masks or wash a wriggly dog (smear peanut butter on the side of the tub, you’re welcome). Maybe you haven’t learned anything, but you virtually visited a museum or went for a walk and listened to the world rather than the news. Celebrate the small victories, thank an essential employee, order some takeout or delivery, and for crying out loud, wear your mask!