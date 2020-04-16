Hungry for ‘The Hunger Games’? Tempted by ‘Tommy Boy’?

“ Lionsgate Live ” on YouTube Following in the footsteps of the currently streaming Focus Movie Mondays, the independent distributor Lionsgate is making four of its past releases available on YouTube for four consecutive Fridays at 9 p.m., starting April 17 with ”The Hunger Games.” Upcoming films are “Dirty Dancing,” “La La Land,” and Keanu-Reeves-kills-everybody action film ”John Wick.” Jamie Lee Curtis will host all screenings, which will include movie-themed challenges, trivia, and other “shared fan engagement opportunities.” The events are free, but audience donations will go to provide assistance to furloughed theater employees. www.youtube.com/user/LionsgateLIVE

Paramount Virtual Screenings on Cya.Live The studio is offering three of its library titles on the shared-viewing platform Cya.Live on successive Fridays at 8 p.m.: the Chris Farley comedy “Tommy Boy” (April 17), “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (April 25), and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (May 2). Special guests will be featured. Not free, but $1.99 per ticket is close enough. Cya.Live

