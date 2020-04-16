J.K. Rowling’s ‘The Casual Vacancy’ rewards the grown-up reader

I was too old for Harry Potter the first time around, a jaded 20-something far too cool for something so outright lame as magic (we children of the ’80s, of recession, of Cold War, weren’t big believers in anything). I’m more inclined to believe in magic now, or at least to want to believe, and my kids follow the boy wizard like religion.

I tried to get in the spirit and read along with them, but that decades-old inertia kept stopping me dead. So when they steered me to “The Casual Vacancy," Pottermaster J.K. Rowling’s first grown-up novel, I undertook it as duty in this stretch of confinement — a gesture towards familial team-building. As it turned out, I found it wildly compulsive. The small-town drama of politics and class warfare is sketched in such humane detail, its characters so fully drawn, that every page is a shock of mundane terror (she also draws the appetites and anxieties of the teenage boy’s mind — simple creatures, I know — with such terrifying accuracy that I swore she’d been inside my head). There is no magic in “The Casual Vacancy,” though by the final scenes, you’ll be praying for some, to head off the horror that rushes straight at you. That she keeps it in plain sight, but just out of your field of vision, is testament to a master storyteller’s gift.