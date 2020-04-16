On meeting your mother, before she was your mother in Emily Gould’s ‘Perfect Tunes'

Once, Emily Gould found a cache of old journals her mother kept as a teenager. “It was just a peek into the life of this person, someone I had never met,” Gould said, adding that the first draft of what would become her second novel was inspired by “my fascination with the idea that you can never meet the person who your mother was before she became your mother. The act of becoming your mother has transformed her into a different person.”

That draft, which included “literal time travel,” was thrown away (“It was just so bad!” Gould said) but she kept some of the characters and setting, and the book, now titled “Perfect Tunes,” was published this month. In it, a young woman with singer-songwriter aspirations finds herself sidetracked by unplanned single motherhood. Years later, her teenage daughter sets off in search of her mother’s earlier life.

Gould is not herself a musician, but she comes from a musical family. “I do really think about songwriting a lot. The music that I love is all about lyrics,” she said. And the sections about parenting are drawn from personal experience, especially “the very visceral, in-the-trenches parts of early motherhood.” So is its setting, in New York’s East Village in the early 2000s, a time just before everyone had a cellphone, years before any of our current preoccupations.

“I’m not someone who’s ever going to have her finger on the zeitgeist,” said Gould, who added that her own time in New York mirrors that of her main character. Still, she added, no matter what era or place a book is set in, some aspects of life remain timeless. “No matter what’s going on, people will always fall in love and have children.”

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.