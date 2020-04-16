New Fox dating game is about more than seeking a spouse

Fox is launching a new reality show on May 21 called “Labor of Love,” the title of which is probably an accidental nod to the old VH1 dating fame “Flavor of Love” with Flavor Flav. This dating game will follow a 41-year-old woman named Kristy Katzmann (from the 11th season of “The Bachelor”) who wants to have a child. She has yet to meet the right man, so the show will fix her up with 15 eager guys who might become her lover, the father of her child, and, possibly, her husband. The aspiring dads will take on challenges that will test their parenting and relationship skills. After eight weeks, Kristy will decide whether she has found the right guy. If she doesn’t, Fox is saying, she’ll go the parent route on her own.

Is this a bit ickier than usual, or am I being too sensitive? It’s fine if people want to form reality connections in order to get some primetime TV and People magazine attention, and possibly meet the right partner. There’s no one involved except the adults who’ve chosen to be manipulated by producers and date in packs and hot tubs with the cameras on. But it seems a little ookie to me to be gluing together a family, which includes a helpless infant, in this public sweepstakes kind of way.