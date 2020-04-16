What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

BEN GIBBARD LIVE FROM HOME In the first days of the pandemic, the sweet-voiced Death Cab for Cutie frontman picked up his guitar and livestreamed every day from his Seattle home; he’s since scaled back to a weekly show every Thursday at 7 p.m., which you can catch on Facebook Live and YouTube. If you can’t wait for Thursday, there should be enough in the archive to tide you over, including a couple covers-only shows and a full performance of 2000′s “We Have the Facts and We’re Voting Yes.”

HEROES The dance floors have been evacuated till who knows when, but Cambridge DJ fixture (and Future Bible Heroes/Magnetic Fields musician) Chris Ewen has taken long-running new wave paradise “HEROES” online to his Twitch stream (www.twitch.tv/djchrisewen), spinning live on Friday nights into the wee hours. Fix yourself your drink of choice, dress up (or down, who’s going to see?), and dance like no one’s watching.

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

METROPOLITAN OPERA With its Live in HD series of broadcasts to cinemas around the world, the Met Opera had been livestreaming long before most. But who could have imagined the company would now be offering what it calls an At-Home Gala, with its stars performing in real time from their individual quarantines all around the world. On the bill will be Sonya Yoncheva from Geneva; René Pape from Dresden; Renée Fleming from Virginia; Pretty Yende from Piet Retief, South Africa; Peter Mattei from Bromma, Sweden; Christine Goerke from Teaneck; Elina Garanca from Riga — and many more. The event will be cohosted by general manager Peter Gelb in New York City and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin in Montreal. April 25, 1 p.m., www.metopera.org (streaming on demand until the following day at 6:30 p.m.)

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

SEQUENCE 8 Over the past decade, ArtsEmerson has repeatedly played host to the Montreal-based contemporary circus troupe known as The 7 Fingers, which marries theoretical concepts with an astonishing array of acrobatics, aerial stunts, gymnastics, dance, and juggling. One of the most memorable 7 Fingers productions was “Sequence 8,’’ loosely inspired by Carl Jung’s assertion that “The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: If there is any reaction, both are transformed.’’ As part of its new digital series, ArtsEmerson is making streaming video of “Sequence 8’’ available for free through April 26 at www.artsemerson.org. In my review of the 2012 production at the Cutler Majestic Theatre, I described “Sequence 8’’ as a “spellbinding’’ illustration of “Bodies in motion, ideas in flight.’’

TOO FAT FOR CHINA Last November, Gloucester-based comic and graphic memoirist Phoebe Potts premiered a solo show at Gloucester Stage Company about her international quest to adopt a baby. Described as “the story of a road to motherhood that is paved with hope, heartbreak, second mortgages and bottomless questions about race and what makes a family,’’ the show played to sold-out audiences at Gloucester Stage. One of those performances was filmed, and is now available for streaming for $9 through April 26 at www.gloucesterstage.com. Potts is donating proceeds to benefit Backyard Growers.

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY If you missed last year’s superb SpeakEasy Stage Company production of “School Girls,’’ here’s a chance to stream a performance of Jocelyn Bioh’s play by Chicago’s acclaimed Goodman Theatre. Set in a girls’ boarding school in central Ghana in 1986, “School Girls’’ tracks the competition within a group of friends to become contestants in the Miss Ghana pageant, with the hope of going on to the “Miss Global Universe’’ pageant. While often comic in tone, "School Girls'' has a serious message, asking us to consider the ways discriminatory beauty standards can damage the self-image of young Black women. The Goodman production is being offered through April 26 for streaming on a pay-what-you-can basis, starting at $15, at www.goodmantheatre.org/StreamSchoolGirls

DON AUCOIN

Dance

DANCEMAKER This would have been the weekend of Paul Taylor Dance Company’s Boston engagement, but bereft fans can take advantage of the company’s selection of free streaming videos, of which Matthew Diamond’s engrossing and illuminating “Dancemaker” (1998) is a must-see. It dates back to a time of Taylor all-stars like Patrick Corbin, Lisa Viola, Francie Huber, and Andy LeBeau, and the excerpts are spectacular. The opening sequence of “Esplanade” from a backstage vantage point had me in tears two minutes in. Then there’s the wryly eloquent Taylor himself… www.ptamd.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

PRICE|DAY While Nathaniel Price’s “Still (Counterpart)” sculpture of two life-size separated figures entangled in wire uncomfortably evokes isolation, the other, more abstract works in this two-person show with 20th-century painter John Day go inward and find much needed stillness and light. Day’s geometric works have the hushed glow of a heavenly portal. Price’s circle drawings glow and his ball sculptures bubble. Through May 31. www.abigailogilvy.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

DORA GARCÍA: EXILE The pandemic shuttered the first-ever US solo show of this thoughtful Spanish artist (it’s due to run through May 17, which makes it unlikely at best to reopen). But God bless the Internet: García and Rose Art Museum curator-at-large Ruth Estévez will host one of the artist’s ongoing projects — the suddenly-of-the-moment “EXILE” — online. Live on April 22, noon-1 p.m. RSVP required. www.brandeis.edu/rose/programs/2020/inconversationwithdoragarcia.html

MONET AT THE MFA: One of the museum’s keystone events for its 150th anniversary was “Monet and Boston: Lasting Impression,” a showcase of the several dozen works by the Impressionist master in the museum’s collection. The pandemic has pushed out the exhibition indefinitely — it was due to open this week — but you might find solace in curator Katie Hanson’s guided tour through the museum’s permanent Claude Monet galleries, which opened in 2016. Find it on the museum’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/mfaboston

TINY MUSEUM: Making the rounds in the art world this week was a remarkable video from a quarantined curator of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. He used some (most?) of his spare time constructing a scale-model museum for his gerbils, complete with tiny Vermeers, Munschs, and Klimts. www.instagram.com/pandoro_tiramisu_gerbils/

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST Andrea Jones-Rooy, who is both a comedian and a PhD in political science, has transferred what used to be her “Political Circus” show at Caveat in New York City to this livestreamer of comic political analysis. Georgetown University’s Hans Noel will join the discussion on political parties, primaries, and the Democratic National Convention. April 23, 7 p.m. on the Caveat YouTube channel.

PICK A SIDE STUPID Shawn Carter asks his comedian friends to take a stand on questions involving love and romance on this live debate show. With Bill McMorrow, Liz Estey, Hal Ley Griffin, Tyler Tuttle, Matt McArthur, Emily Mame Ford, Chloe Cunha. April 24, 7 p.m. www.youtube.com/pickasidestupid

COMEDY FROM A SOCIAL DISTANCE The Comedy Studio has been taping sets for its comedians for years, and host and club owner Rick Jenkins now has a format to roll out some of the best previously unseen sets and interviews with some of the club’s regulars. Confirmed guests so far: Dan Boulger on Saturday and Dana Jay Bein on Sunday. April 24-26, 8 p.m. www.thecomedystudio.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

MINNI MAKE + PLAY SPICE PAINTINGS In this themed workshop, kids ages 2 to 5 will create fragrant paintings using ingredients from their kitchens. The artistic process requires only a handful of homemade materials, like flour-based paint and spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and paprika. An instructor will virtually take families through the crafty endeavor, start to finish. April 20, 10 a.m., $10, www.minni.space

NEW ENGLAND AQUARIUM The aquarium hosts daily presentations on fishes, whales, and sharks every morning on Facebook. Tune in on most weekdays, or binge the recordings saved on the aquarium’s website at once. 11 a.m., free, www.neaq.org

VIRTUAL NATURAL CHALLENGE To participate in the fifth annual City Nature Challenge, families must submit pictures of wild plants, animals, and fungi using the free mobile app iNaturalist, which helps identify the type of species photographed. The images are shared with kids throughout the country. Though it’s usually a contest, this year’s project is just a way to share the healing power of nature safely during the pandemic. April 24-27, free, www.zoonewengland.com

DITI KOHLI

Cancellation announcements (since April 12)

Shakespeare & Company’s summer season.

The remainder of Wheelock Family Theatre’s season.

Beach Road Weekend Music Festival, Martha’s Vineyard











