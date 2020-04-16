With IFFBoston on hold, a look back at its happy history

“It’s another reminder of how different this year is and the foreseeable future is going to be,” says Brian Tamm, IFFBoston executive director and a Somerville resident. IFFBoston also sponsors a fall screening series at the Brattle, which so far remains on schedule.

Postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus have been particularly hard on Boston’s most revered spring rituals — the Marathon; opening day at Fenway Park; and, for cinephiles, the Independent Film Festival Boston . The 18th edition of New England’s largest and most prestigious film event was set to take place April 22-29 at the Somerville, Brattle, and Coolidge Corner theaters, which all remain closed.

The postponement of the annual film festival with its slate of roughly 100 fiction films, documentaries, and shorts leaves a gaping hole in the local film calendar. Launched in 2003, IFFBoston quickly evolved into the region’s premiere film festival, with adventurous programming that mixed top-tier indies with solid locally produced films. Commercial success and critical accolades came swiftly, but IFFBoston never lost its grass-roots vibe or identity as a quality filmmaker’s showcase.

Brian Tamm, executive director of the Independent Film Festival Boston, and Nancy Campbell, the program director. Dina Rudick

It was festival cofounder Adam Roffman, says Tamm, who “set the tone as to the kinds of films we’d show and what we’d be about. There was a determination early on to be a filmmaker’s festival. . . . We tried to build on and expand on that.”

Tamm attended the festival its first year. “I was really excited by it so I volunteered the second year, [along] with Nancy Campbell. We basically just stuck around,” he says. Campbell succeeded Roffman as program director in 2014 and Tamm became the festival’s executive director.

The films are the festival’s draw, of course. But what has distinguished IFFBoston is something less tangible.

“People met there, became friends, found roommates, got married,” says Tamm. “There was a chemistry when like-minded people were brought together. It was exciting to be the catalyst for all these things.”

Among many highlights over the years, two stand out for Tamm. In 2018, Hamilton native Bo Burnham introduced his film “Eighth Grade” to a packed crowd at the Somerville. After the screening, Burnham reappeared but this time accompanied by the film’s young star, Elsie Fisher. “Before the screening, no one knew who she was. Afterward, [the audience of] 900 people were overwhelmed with emotion for her and for what she did. That’s what we’re looking to do — bring people together around these stories,” says Tamm. “Everyone who saw ‘Eighth Grade’ together and then saw Elsie and Bo afterward had a deeper relationship to that film.”

US Representative Ayanna Pressley at the 2019 Independent Film Festival Boston. Judy Wong/Courtesy Independent Film Festival Boston

Tamm also cites last year’s screening of the documentary “Knock Down the House,” which followed four women, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as they campaigned for elective office in 2018. “We reached out to [US Representative] Ayanna Pressley because the [Somerville] theater is in her district. It was incredibly inspiring to hear her tell her story and talk about the importance of art as a political tool to inspire people,” he says.

For local filmmakers, IFFBoston is an invaluable resource, says director Andrew Gibson, whose Allston-shot “Gutterbug” debuted at the festival last year. “We had back-to-back sold-out screenings and were able to premiere the film in front of our family and friends as well as cast and crew. There was no better place to roll out the film because we made it just a few miles away, in Allston,” says Gibson. “I had been to the festival as an audience member in the years prior and was inspired by numerous films that they programmed. So having the chance to premiere ‘Gutterbug’ there was really special and a goal of ours from the start.”

Tamm says people come up to him all the time to share memories of films they saw at IFFBoston. “It could be a small film we screened maybe on a Sunday afternoon for 50 people. But they will tell me, ‘I still think about that movie.’ That’s what happens when you connect the right movie to the right audience. There’s an alchemy that changes the response to it.”

Virtual celebration

Another local film tradition moves online this year. It’s the 40th anniversary of the Redstones Film Festival, Boston University’s student and alumni film showcase traditionally held on the BU campus and in Los Angeles. The festival is sponsored by Sumner Redstone, chairman emeritus of ViacomCBS. The virtual event combines both the Boston and LA awards presentations into one ceremony. The public can stream all the nominated films for free beginning April 17 then watch a live-streamed awards ceremony on April 24.

Go to sites.bu.edu/ftcine.