CarGurus lays off 13 percent of staff, citing coronavirus

The online vehicle-shopping service CarGurus said Thursday that it is cutting 13 percent of its staff, in the latest reversal for a Massachusetts tech company amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cambridge software company did not give a specific number of job cuts, nor did it say how many were local. It had 921 full-time employees at the end of last year, according to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

CarGurus President Sam Zales announced the reduction in a letter to employees, which said the company’s executives and board members will take a 50 percent pay cut over the next three months.