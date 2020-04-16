Democrats win ex-Justice Department officials’ support on Trump oversight

Seven former Justice Department officials urged a federal appeals court in Washington to reverse its earlier ruling that President Trump’s former White House Counsel could not be forced to testify before Congress.

The officials, who mostly served in Democratic administrations, said in a brief filed Thursday that the appeals court’s Feb. 28 ruling, which bolstered the president’s resistance to Congressional oversight, was “wrong” and urged its reversal at a so-called en banc rehearing by a larger panel of judges on April 28.

In its earlier decision, the court said the judiciary could not decide a dispute between the executive and legislative branches, a finding rejected by the former officials, who included former Obama administration Deputy Assistant Attorney General Elliot Williams and ex-Clinton administration Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Joseph Onek.