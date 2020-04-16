UK extends coronavirus lockdown by at least three weeks

The UK government will extend the country’s lockdown by at least a further three weeks in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Boris Johnson while the prime minister recovers from his own infection with the virus, said the March 23 decision to close most shops and meeting places and limit all but essential travel has helped to slow the spread of Covid-19 — but the rate of infection hasn’t fallen far enough.
“Relaxing any of the measures in place would damage both public health and the economy,” he said at a televised briefing from Downing Street on Thursday. “The worst thing we could do right now is ease up too soon and allow a second peak of the virus.”
The foreign secretary set out five tests that need to be satisfied before the government lifts the restrictions. They are:
- The National Health Service should be able to cope with the demands on it
- A "sustained and consistent" daily fall in deaths
- The infection rate should be decreasing
- Shortages of protective equipment and tests should have been solved
- There should be no risk of a second peak in infection
The lockdown has been accompanied by unprecedented government support for businesses, with the goal that they should keep staff employed and be able to reopen swiftly. But it risks provoking the largest recession the UK has seen in decades: the economy could shrink by 35%, according to estimates by the Office for Budget Responsibility.
“Early relaxation would do more damage to the economy over a longer period,” Raab added.
He spoke after a further 861 deaths were recorded in UK hospitals, bringing the UK death toll from the virus to 13,729. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has now surpassed 100,000.
Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said the view of government experts was that each infected person was now passing on the disease to fewer than one other person. “It’s likely that the virus and the epidemic is now shrinking,” he said. He said he expects the number of people dying each day to rise and then plateau.
