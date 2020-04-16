UK extends coronavirus lockdown by at least three weeks

The UK government will extend the country’s lockdown by at least a further three weeks in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Boris Johnson while the prime minister recovers from his own infection with the virus, said the March 23 decision to close most shops and meeting places and limit all but essential travel has helped to slow the spread of Covid-19 — but the rate of infection hasn’t fallen far enough.

“Relaxing any of the measures in place would damage both public health and the economy,” he said at a televised briefing from Downing Street on Thursday. “The worst thing we could do right now is ease up too soon and allow a second peak of the virus.”