Another 5.25 million Americans filed for unemployment pay last week

Both the state and national numbers mark a decline from the previous week, but the claims remain at historic levels. Before the pandemic hit, US jobless claims were running at about 246,000 a week this year.

In Massachusetts, first-time jobless claims totaled about 103,000 for the week ended April 11, according to initial Labor Department data. Over the past month, more than 570,000 people have sought benefits from the state, representing 15 percent of employer payrolls at the start of March.

In the latest tally of the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, 5.25 million Americans filed new claims for unemployment pay last week, bringing the total for the past month to more than 22 million, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The Trump administration is preparing to issue guidelines Thursday for reopening the country, a move that may put pressure on states to relax stay-at-home orders that have shut down much of the economy.

“The battle continues, but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases,” Trump said Wednesday.

Public health experts warn that any effort to send people back to work will be hampered by a lack of resources to screen for COVID-19 and trace the social contacts of those who test positive. Close monitoring is needed to prevent further outbreaks of the infection, the experts say.

Massachusetts public health officials reported 151 new fatalities Wednesday, putting the total for the state at 1,108, and repeated their forecast that infections would spike this week. The number of confirmed cases rose to nearly 30,000.

Governor Charlie Baker is working with his counterparts in other Northeast states, including Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York, to coordinate plans for gradually easing social-distancing restrictions and allowing businesses to reopen.

Fresh evidence emerged Wednesday of just how deep the economic freeze has been. The Commerce Department reported that retail sales fell 8.7 percent in March from the previous month, the biggest decline in data going back to 1992. Industrial production dropped 5.4 percent, the largest monthly decline since 1946, the Federal Reserve said.

